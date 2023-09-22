SMU vs. TCU Prediction & Betting Tips - September 23 | College Football Week 4

The SMU Mustangs will visit the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday in the fourth game of the season for both teams.

The Mustangs (2-1) have victories over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and Prairie View A&M Panthers with a loss to the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners sandwiched in between. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs (2-1) fell to the Colorado Buffaloes before bouncing back against the Nicholls State Colonels and Houston Cougars.

SMU vs. TCU Game Details

Matchup: SMU Mustangs at TCU Horned Frogs

Date and Time: Saturday, Sept. 23rd, noon EST

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

SMU vs. TCU Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line SMU Mustangs +6.5(-110) Over 63.5(-110) +205 TCU Horned Frogs -6.5(-110) Under 63.5(-110) -255

SMU vs. TCU Key Stats

The SMU Mustangs have averaged 39.3 points per game, which ranks 29th out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank 25th in passing offense and 59th in rushing offense. The Mustangs have allowed 14.0 ppg, which ranks 24th. Their passing defense ranks 17th while their rushing defense ranks 38th.

SMU is led by Rhett Lashlee, who is in his second season. He has led the Mustangs to a 9-7 record. Lashlee is in his first head coaching gig as he previously served as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at multiple stops.

The TCU Horned Frogs have averaged 39.7 ppg, which ranks 25th. They rank 23rd in passing offense and 19th in rushing offense. The Horned Frogs have allowed 21.3 ppg, which ranks 61st. Their passing defense ranks tied for 122nd while their rushing defense is eighth.

TCU is led by Sonny Dykes, who is in his second season. He has led the Horned Frogs to 15-3 record. He spent the previous five seasons leading the SMU Mustangs preceded by four seasons coaching the California Golden Bears and three seasons leading the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The Mustangs were 30-18 under Dykes, while the Golden Bears were 19-30 and the Bulldogs were 22-15.

SMU vs. TCU Betting Prediction

While the TCU Horned Frogs dropped their season opener to the Colorado Buffaloes, they have bounced back with two big wins. Meanwhile, although the SMU Mustangs are also 2-1, their victories have come against lesser competition. Look for the Horned Frogs to continue to play well as they win by at least seven points.

Pick: TCU Horned Frogs -6.5 (-110)