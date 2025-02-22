Snoop Dogg drops 3-word reaction to a clip of Deion Sanders clapping back at Tony Romo for criticizing him

Tony Romo once took a shot at Deion Sanders while calling a Week 9 NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys on CBS in 2017. During the broadcast, the first-year commentator remarked on Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters' poor tackling ability, liking it to Deion Sanders.

Ad

Peters, after his historically reluctant tackling effort in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos, delivered a more routine missed attempt in Week 9. He lunged with a diving shoulder at Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott’s ankles, only for the running back to leap over him and pick up additional yardage.

"He makes Deion Sanders look good at tackling sometimes," Romo said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The statement, while blunt, was entirely accurate. Prime Time, arguably the greatest cornerback in NFL history, never had tackling as one of his strengths. However, the Pro Football Hall of Famer didn’t take those words lightly. He tore down Tony Romo on NFL Network.

Ad

Trending

Snoop Dogg brought out the video of Sanders’ reaction to Tony Romo’s words in an Instagram post on Thursday. The rapper captioned the post with a three-word phrase:

“Prime being prime,” he wrote.

Ad

What did Deion Sanders say to Tony Romo?

Deion Sanders showed his sensitivity when he appeared on NFL Network later in the day to criticize Tony Romo as a player in response to his words about him. Claiming he had plenty of ammunition for the exchange, he cited a couple of things about Romo’s career with the Cowboys.

“Tony, I tried my best to take the high road … but I don't know the address to the high road, so I got to come at you, man. Ten years as a starter you were 2-4 in the playoffs. [You] ain't won nothing. I tried to bury the hatchet.”

Ad

Sanders brought up that they both work for CBS and shook hands. He even complimented Romo's job in the booth. But didn't appreciate the shots the former Cowboys QB kept firing at him.

“Tony, what's going on man? I got a gold jacket that I didn't buy. Dak says hi, and bye. Tony, leave me alone, man. I got a lot of ammunition, man. How many interceptions, 19 in 2012? Come on, you threw to everybody but me. You know you never won the big one. You know you never won the big one, so stop. Leave me alone.”

Years after Deion Sanders made the statement on NFL Network, it’s still being cited by many when raising points about Prime Time’s bluntness or his awkward reaction when criticized.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place