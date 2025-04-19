Snowclad Folsom Field becomes lush green for Deion Sanders' spring game & Shedeur Sanders-Travis Hunter jersey retirement

Folsom Field, home of the Colorado Buffaloes, will host two important events on Saturday. The Buffaloes' spring game is scheduled today, during which Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's jersey numbers will be retired.

However, the organizational staff at Folsom Field had a challenge in the last 24 hours due to snowfall, leaving the field covered in a blanket of snow and potentially jeopardizing the event.

But, as you can see below, the snow has been cleared, meaning that the game and its related festivities can go ahead as planned.

Today's spring game is going to be the first time that we see Deion Sanders' side since their Alamo Bowl defeat to BYU last December. This will offer the first glimpse of how Coach Prime intends to lead what is essentially a new team.

But, the spring game and any takeaways from it likely revolve around the retirement of the jersey numbers of Sanders and Hunter.

This is a decision that has created a lot of controversy in the college football world. Many fans and pundits do not think that these players' numbers should be retired, considering that they have just left the program and have not even entered the NFL yet.

Other fans believe that these players have not contributed enough to the program to deserve their jersey numbers to be retired. For example, Shedeur Sanders had a record of 13-12 during his two seasons with the Buffaloes, and some would say that his 2024 season was his only good year with the Buffaloes.

The controversy not only threatens to overshadow the spring game but also potentially changes the status and reputation of the Buffaloes' hall of fame forever.

Deion Sanders on the quarterback situation at Colorado

Focusing on the current quarterback situation that the Buffaloes will face this season, coach Deion Sanders spoke of the rumors that Julian Lewis will redshirt in his freshman year.

"Nobody said that, man. Nobody said that. That’s not our plan. That’s not (Lewis') plan but, if it happens, it happens. If he sustains an injury that puts him in that situation? But, you never know."

From these comments, Sanders seems to be committing to having both Kaidon Salter and Lewis play this season. It is likely that Salter is going to be the starter due to this experience, but Lewis is going to get some time on the field.

