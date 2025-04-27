“So creepy”: CFB fans left unimpressed as Bill Belichick’s GF reportedly interferes during his interview

In the last couple of months, Bill Belichick has been known for two things. One is becoming the new coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, sending the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach on his first venture into college football. The other is his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordan Hudson.
Belichick was giving a "soft" interview with 60 Minutes, where he spoke about his new book. Bill, 73, was asked how he met his girlfriend since they have a massive age difference between them. However, off camera, Jordan told Bill not to answer this question.
Here is how people reacted to this event on social media.
"That was theeeee MOST WEIREDEST MFN INTERVIEW I’ve ever seen. Im scarred fr," a fan said.
"That interview was truly cringeworthy. As soon as I saw that torn Navy sweatshirt I knew she was 10000% his handler," another fan said
"So creepy," a third fan said
These fans think that this question should not have been asked in the interview and the pair deserves a private life.
"Or maybe she didn’t want her or their personal relationship to be part of the interview instead on football.. I think if they don’t want to talk about they shouldn’t and if anything— your article demons why.. trying to embellish and take things out of context," a fan said
"so they aren't allowed to have privacy," another fan said
"And this is relevant why?" said a third fan
Finally, some fans speculated about how Bill and Jordan met.
"The girlfriend said in an earlier interview that they met at a book signing. I don’t believe this but it’s what she claims," said this fan
"It was at the Hello Kitty store at the mall wasn’t it?" another fan said
"He met her on tinder, come on," said a third fan
How did Bill Belichick meet his girlfriend?
When their relationship became public knowledge in 2024, TMZ reported how Bill and Jordan met.
According to TMZ, the pair met on a flight between Florida and Boston in 2021 and were seated together. During this flight, Bill took an interest in a university assignment that Jordan was doing. The pair traded phone numbers after the flight and kept in contact ever since.
The pair became romantically involved after Belichick split from Linda Holliday in 2023.
