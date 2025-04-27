  • home icon
"So creepy": CFB fans left unimpressed as Bill Belichick's GF reportedly interferes during his interview

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Apr 27, 2025 19:15 GMT
In the last couple of months, Bill Belichick has been known for two things. One is becoming the new coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, sending the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach on his first venture into college football. The other is his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordan Hudson.

Belichick was giving a "soft" interview with 60 Minutes, where he spoke about his new book. Bill, 73, was asked how he met his girlfriend since they have a massive age difference between them. However, off camera, Jordan told Bill not to answer this question.

Here is how people reacted to this event on social media.

"That was theeeee MOST WEIREDEST MFN INTERVIEW I’ve ever seen. Im scarred fr," a fan said.
"That interview was truly cringeworthy. As soon as I saw that torn Navy sweatshirt I knew she was 10000% his handler," another fan said
"So creepy," a third fan said
These fans think that this question should not have been asked in the interview and the pair deserves a private life.

"Or maybe she didn’t want her or their personal relationship to be part of the interview instead on football.. I think if they don’t want to talk about they shouldn’t and if anything— your article demons why.. trying to embellish and take things out of context," a fan said
"so they aren't allowed to have privacy," another fan said
"And this is relevant why?" said a third fan

Finally, some fans speculated about how Bill and Jordan met.

"The girlfriend said in an earlier interview that they met at a book signing. I don’t believe this but it’s what she claims," said this fan
"It was at the Hello Kitty store at the mall wasn’t it?" another fan said
"He met her on tinder, come on," said a third fan

How did Bill Belichick meet his girlfriend?

When their relationship became public knowledge in 2024, TMZ reported how Bill and Jordan met.

According to TMZ, the pair met on a flight between Florida and Boston in 2021 and were seated together. During this flight, Bill took an interest in a university assignment that Jordan was doing. The pair traded phone numbers after the flight and kept in contact ever since.

The pair became romantically involved after Belichick split from Linda Holliday in 2023.

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

