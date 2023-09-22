"I have nothing but respect for Lane" - Nick Saban praises Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin for his contributions ahead of Week 4 matchup

Lane Kiffin spent three years on Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide staff from 2014 through 2016, serving as both the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Kiffin left the position to take over as head coach of the Florida Atlantic Owls before accepting the same position with the Ole Miss Rebels ahead of the 2020 season.

The two teams are set to clash this season, with both ranked in the top 15 of the AP poll. While the No. 13 Crimson Tide are just 2-1, the No. 15 Rebels will enter the matchup with an undefeated 3-0 record.

During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Saban weighed in on facing his former assistant:

"I think everybody sort of makes the relationships with guys that have worked here when we play against each other, and that's always a big story. Lane did a fantastic job when he was here.

"We kind of went from old school ball to modern day ball, I want to call it, in terms of doing somethings with RPOs and vantage throws and really sort of set us off for the future of what we do on offense and what we've been able to do on offense.

"I have nothing but respect for Lane and the kind of coach he is. They're doing a great job at Ole Miss. I mean, they're one of the best offensive teams in the country in terms of yards, production, problems created by what they do, so this is a challenge. It's always a challenge when you play against good former assistants."

Check out Nick Saban's comments on Lane Kiffin below (starting at the 1:10:55 mark):

Saban's Crimson Tide have won all three matchups over Kiffin's Rebels. Despite this, many believe this year's Alabama team is more vulnerable than ever heading into this weekend's matchup.

Nick Saban weighs in on state of Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide have struggled during their nonconference schedule. While Nick Saban is aware that they have things to improve on, he expressed his belief in his program:

"I do believe in our team, and I think we got a lot of good people on our team. I think they've worked hard. I don't think we've executed and played as well as we're capable of so that's a work in progress and something that we need to improve on and improve quickly."

Check out Nick Saban's comments on the Alabama Crimson Tide below (starting at the 1:20:24 mark):

He added that the Crimson Tide need to improve their attention to detail and discipline. They will have the opportunity to do so when they host the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend.