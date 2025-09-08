  • home icon
  "So proud of YOU": Carson Beck's mom Tracy shares wholesome snaps with Miami QB after big win against Bethune-Cookman

"So proud of YOU": Carson Beck's mom Tracy shares wholesome snaps with Miami QB after big win against Bethune-Cookman

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Sep 08, 2025 18:38 GMT
Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck
Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck (Credits: IMAGN)

Miami quarterback Carson Beck led the Hurricanes to a comprehensive 45-3 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in Week 2 of college football action on Saturday. Beck, who replaced the departed Cam Ward, continued his stellar form and went 22-of-24 for 267 yards, resulting in two touchdowns against the Wildcats.

After the big win in Week 2, the quarterback's mother, Beck, shared wholesome snaps of her son during the game and of the pair outside the Hard Rock Stadium on her Instagram story.

"Another great weekend cheering on #11 and his teammates!!! So proud of YOU!" Tracy captioned the post.
The ever-supportive Tracy Beck was also in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium when Carson Beck masterminded a 27-24 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 1 of college football action. In that game, the Miami quarterback went 20-of-31 for 205 passing yards, resulting in two touchdowns.

Carson Beck breaks the longstanding Miami record

In the first half of the Hurricanes' game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, Carson Beck broke a long-standing Miami record when he completed 15 consecutive passes. The record was previously held by former Miami QB Vinny Testaverde, who completed 14 consecutive passes against the Oklahoma Sooners in 1986.

During his postgame news conference, Miami coach Mario Cristobal showered praise on the quarterback's performance.

“He (Beck) keeps getting better and better,” Cristobal said. “Every practice, every week, there’s this continued growth, development, and really you see a growth in the appetite for more. He just wants to get better. He wants Miami to get better. He wants Miami to win, and he’s all about the team.”
Beck had huge shoes to fill after former quarterback Cam Ward led the Hurricanes to the verge of the college football playoff, just narrowly missing out and went on to be picked No. 1 during the 2025 NFL draft. During his Bethune-Cookman postgame news conference, Beck, who is under pressure to lead the Hurricanes back to the college football playoffs, credited his O-line for his performances.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s super cool, obviously, to perform at a high level and do things like that,” Beck said. “Those guys are out there making plays. The old line was giving me all the time in the world, and when you’ve got CJ (Daniels) going up and grabbing balls out of the air like that, it makes my job a little easier.”

The polarizing Carson Beck left the Georgia Bulldogs under a cloud last year. However, after his blistering start to the season, the discourse surrounding the quarterback has shifted.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

