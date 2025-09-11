"So wildly weird and inappropriate": Paul Finebaum calls out Steve Sarkisian’s strange reaction to Arch Manning's injury question

Steve Sarkisian explicitly stated that Arch Manning has no arm or shoulder injury, despite wincing on throws during Texas' 38-7 win over San Jose State in Week 2. However, the way Sarkisian addressed reporters while dismissing injury concerns came across as awkward.

During Monday’s press conference, when a reporter connected Manning’s facial expressions in the Week 2 game to a possible injury, Sarkisian responded:

"I’ve never filmed any of you guys when you’re using the restroom. So, I don’t know what faces you make when you’re doing that.”

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum criticized Sarkisian for being snarky with the reporter.

“What Steve Sarkisian did this week was just so wildly weird and inappropriate," Finebaum said on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Wednesday (via On3). “Maybe we’re too close to the sun here, but when you turn a simple question into a two or three or four-day story, you’ve made a terrible mistake.

"And Sarkisian is a really smooth operator. This isn’t some yokel clown who can’t walk and chew gum at the same time. The question came up about Arch appears to be in pain when he was throwing the ball Saturday and Sark just went crazy and turned it on the reporter. How would anyone know what his condition is? "

Even though Sarkisian downplayed the discussion about Manning's injury, former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert said that Manning may have actually been hurt.

CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer also offered two reasons why Sarkisian might be downplaying Manning's injury.

First, head coaches are often reluctant to disclose injuries, since whether real or not, it could provide an advantage to opponents. Second, there is a sense of frustration within the program because every minor detail about Manning quickly becomes a headline.

Paul Finebaum revises his take on Arch Manning

Paul Finebaum previously hailed Texas quarterback Arch Manning as the best college football player since Tim Tebow. However, he is now softening his praise after watching Manning play for two weeks.

"One thing’s for sure, (Manning)’s not nearly as good as I said he was and a few other people thought he was," Finebaum said on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Wednesday (via SI). "He and his coach got completely outmanned in game one against Ohio State.

"The second game, he looked better. He still didn't look great. Fortunately for Texas, there's another practice game or two before it gets real, but it definitely will. There's too many people who have said they have seen him make throws that nobody else can make. I'm waiting though."

Manning completed 19 of 30 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns against San Jose State on Saturday. Texas now looks to continue its momentum as the Longhorns face UTEP on Saturday.

