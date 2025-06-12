"Some fine-tuning is needed" - CFB analyst serves reality check to Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt after Cam Skattebo's NFL departure

Sam Leavitt will lead Arizona State's offense next season. However, the quarterback won't have running back Cam Skattebo alongside him to ease some of the offensive load.

Skattebo's departure to the NFL left a hole in the Sun Devils' offense. PFF analyst Trevor Sikkema served a reality check to Leavitt ahead of the 2025 season.

"To start, Leavitt needs to just throw more, which will naturally happen after running back Cam Skattebo ... departed for the NFL," Sikkema wrote on Wednesday. "Beyond that, Leavitt needs to speed up his process. His average time to throw in 2024 was 3.10 seconds, while a good number for the NFL is somewhere between 2.7-2.9 seconds, depending on the offense.

"Leavitt is too comfortable retreating deep into a pocket rather than stepping up and getting the ball out quickly. He throws off his back foot far too much, as well. He could be more fundamentally sound on a throw-by-throw basis. There is a lot of talent in Leavitt, but some fine-tuning is needed."

In 2024, Skattebo recorded 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns on 293 carries. He also posted 605 yards and three touchdowns on 45 receptions across 13 games.

Skattebo finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting last season, and the Giants drafted him at No. 105 in April.

How did Sam Leavitt fare at Arizona State in the 2024 season?

Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt - Source: Getty

Sam Leavitt committed to Michigan State in 2023. After one season with the Spartans, he transferred to Arizona State.

In his first year with the Sun Devils, Leavitt completed 216 of 350 passes for 2,885 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 443 yards and five touchdowns, leading ASU to an 11-3 (7-2 Big 12) record.

Leavitt won the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year award and was named to the second-team All-Big 12.

It will be interesting to see if Leavitt can improve on his numbers in his second season at Arizona State, and lead the team to more success.

