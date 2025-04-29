"Some NFL HCs feared drafting Shedeur Sanders": Ex-NFL QB calls out "weak and cowardly" act of executives fearing Deion Sanders' alleged takeover

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is having a tough time understanding Shedeur Sanders falling to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL draft. Colorado standout Shedeur was picked up by the Cleveland Browns as the No. 144 pick, with the quarterback joining a deep room of signal-callers including Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson.

Ad

As such, many theories have been swirling on what could be the reason for the fall from Shedeur's projected first round to the fifth round. Griffin has come up with one of his own.

He suggests the reason why NFL teams ignored Shedeur was because of a fear of his dad, Deion Sanders, potentially taking over control of the franchise as coach in the future.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I’m being told some NFL Head Coaches feared drafting Shedeur Sanders in the 1st round as a starter, it not working out and then eventually being replaced by Deion Sanders as Head Coach," Griffin wrote on X. "That’s weak and cowardly. Cost this man $40 million."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This theory is not completely out of the wild. During the offseason, there was heavy speculation that Deion Sanders could leave college football, as both of his sons had declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

In January, after the Cowboys had parted ways with coach Mike McCarthy, there was speculation that Deion would take a job in Dallas. The Colorado coach even met owner Jerry Jones to discuss the opportunity but eventually declined to make the shift.

Ad

Deion Sanders' biblical reaction after Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round

Deion Sanders was not much of a straight shooter after Shedeur Sanders was taken in the fifth round despite expectations of going in the first. The Buffaloes coach used his faith to pass on a message, as he believes that everything happens for a reason.

"My Bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise & he chose the weak things of the world that he may put to shame the strong! Please know God ain't done & God is just really getting started. Enjoy this lesson & stop stressing," Deion wrote on Sunday morning.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shedeur, himself, took the fall well. After not getting selected in the first round, he had written:

"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything possible, everything possible. I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstances did we all know this was going to happen, but we understand we on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day. We going to be happy regardless. Legendary."

While both father and son aren't throwing any sarcastic jabs at NFL teams, Shedeur Sanders' dream to start in the NFL may take some time, as he's a part of a deep quarterback room.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place