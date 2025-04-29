"Some NFL HCs feared drafting Shedeur Sanders": Ex-NFL QB calls out "weak and cowardly" act of executives fearing Deion Sanders' alleged takeover

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is having a tough time understanding Shedeur Sanders falling to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL draft. Colorado standout Shedeur was picked up by the Cleveland Browns as the No. 144 pick, with the quarterback joining a deep room of signal-callers including Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson.
As such, many theories have been swirling on what could be the reason for the fall from Shedeur's projected first round to the fifth round. Griffin has come up with one of his own.
He suggests the reason why NFL teams ignored Shedeur was because of a fear of his dad, Deion Sanders, potentially taking over control of the franchise as coach in the future.
"I’m being told some NFL Head Coaches feared drafting Shedeur Sanders in the 1st round as a starter, it not working out and then eventually being replaced by Deion Sanders as Head Coach," Griffin wrote on X. "That’s weak and cowardly. Cost this man $40 million."
This theory is not completely out of the wild. During the offseason, there was heavy speculation that Deion Sanders could leave college football, as both of his sons had declared for the 2025 NFL draft.
In January, after the Cowboys had parted ways with coach Mike McCarthy, there was speculation that Deion would take a job in Dallas. The Colorado coach even met owner Jerry Jones to discuss the opportunity but eventually declined to make the shift.
Deion Sanders' biblical reaction after Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round
Deion Sanders was not much of a straight shooter after Shedeur Sanders was taken in the fifth round despite expectations of going in the first. The Buffaloes coach used his faith to pass on a message, as he believes that everything happens for a reason.
"My Bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise & he chose the weak things of the world that he may put to shame the strong! Please know God ain't done & God is just really getting started. Enjoy this lesson & stop stressing," Deion wrote on Sunday morning.
Shedeur, himself, took the fall well. After not getting selected in the first round, he had written:
"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything possible, everything possible. I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstances did we all know this was going to happen, but we understand we on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day. We going to be happy regardless. Legendary."
While both father and son aren't throwing any sarcastic jabs at NFL teams, Shedeur Sanders' dream to start in the NFL may take some time, as he's a part of a deep quarterback room.
