"Some privacy"- Deion Sanders reveals the only thing he regretted not having in first season at Colorado

In a candid conversation with People magazine, Deion Sanders reflected on his 4-8 debut as a coach for the Colorado Buffaloes. He admitted that while the same qualities that make someone a public figure also expose their weaknesses, there are times when additional privacy would have been beneficial.

Sanders, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, has shared that during his first season at the university, he wished he had "more privacy."

"You always wish that you had a little more privacy. But the same thing that makes you shine will show your blemishes."

The former NFL star added:

"So, you've got to take the good with the bad. You can't just want everyone there when the hype machine is rolling, you have to understand there's another side to this."

The 53-year-old admits that his previous successes had made dealing with losses particularly challenging.

"It was a whirlwind early on, then it calmed down to a halt. It was tough because I’ve never lost pretty much in life, and in the last several years of my life, 10 years, decade, I’m a darn winner, so dealing with losses was tough,"

Despite the challenges, Sanders is grateful for the experience, concluding with these words:

"No, we didn't win as many games as we desired, but if there are no valleys, we wouldn't enjoy the peaks."

Sanders, famously known as 'Coach Prime', is one of the most talked-about personalities in sports at the moment due to his team's lackluster 4-8 record. But, during the early stages of the season, he professed excitement, describing the time as:

"exciting, exhilarating, [and] electrifying"

However, Sanders also acknowledged the emotional difficulties that come with a six-game losing streak toward the end of the season.

Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes' reshuffling act: Which players join the transfer trend?

Colorado's Deion Sanders recently revealed in an interview with USA TODAY Sports that his QB son Shedeur Sanders is expected to fully recover from a back fracture by spring. He will return for his final year of college eligibility in 2024, as per his father.

Shedeur’s brother Shilo Sanders (safety for Colorado), will also be back for his senior season.

However, per reports, it seems that Kasen Weisman, who had a standout year in 2023, plans to play elsewhere next season following a lack of playing time under Sanders.

Running back Michael Harrison, who experienced a breakout campaign in 2023, will also be moving on. Multi-position player Caleb Fauria, who previously held the starting tight end position at Colorado, recently announced his plans to transfer after losing his starting spot to Harrison.

Chernet Estes, who has not played since redshirting in 2022, has also declared his intention to leave the team. Linebacker Marvin Ham II, who has been a part of Colorado's program for five seasons, is looking to switch teams.

Adding to the list, the tallest player in Colorado's football history, Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, is moving on as well. The roster shake-up continues with several more players intending to transfer.