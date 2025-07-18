"Some things are bigger than sports": Florida fans meltdown over Billy Napier's noble pursuit to honor late father

  • home icon
By Garima
Published Jul 18, 2025 19:47 GMT
Florida Gators coach Billy Napier lost his father, Bill Napier, to ALS in 2017 when he was 60. Billy referred to him as “my hero,” and he continues to shape his life and values.

Billy donated money to help create a new ALS research fellowship at UF Health’s Normal Fixel Institute for Neurological Diseases. The fellowship, named after his dad, started on July 1.

Fans on X were touched by the news and shared their supportive messages.

“Some things are bigger than sports🧡,” a fan wrote.
“Awesome. Bigger than football. All love here, Coach 🧡,” another fan said.
“Noble pursuit. Awesome to hear. Good luck to the researchers,” one fan commented.

Similar comments continued.

“Hell yeah coach!” a fan said.
“This is dope AF!!! Good stuff coach!!!” one fan wrote.
“This is awesome. 🧡,” a fan commented.

During his Florida introduction in December 2021, Napier spoke about his dad’s strength while he was battling the disease.

“My dad died from ALS, right?” Napier said. “I think that his ability to handle and manage that with impeccable character. He didn’t flinch. The impressive thing was that his foundation was his faith, so the example he set for not only me – heck, he inspired a lot of people.”
UF Health released a statement following Napier's donation, saying that the newly created ALS Fellowship would focus on clinical research. It also aligns with the goals of the institute and the Napier family.

Billy Napier shared a personal memory about his father

At the SEC Media Days on Wednesday, Billy Napier shared a childhood memory about how much his father influenced his life.

“My dad was a high school coach in Chatsworth, Georgia," Napier said. "Dad’s teams, when they would get eliminated from the playoffs, we used to get in the car every Friday growing up and go watch a playoff game in this state.
"I can still remember getting in that pickup; I’d be in the middle seat, and one of my dad’s coaches would be in the passenger’s seat, and we would go around.”

Napier and the Gators will open their 2025 season at home on Aug. 30 against Long Island University.

