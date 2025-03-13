“Somebody else has control of the situation”: Shedeur Sanders gets real about his emotions after conversations with NFL teams

Shedeur Sanders met with many teams at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis a few weeks ago. The quarterback is considered a coveted prospect in the upcoming draft, and the annual event at Lucas Oil Stadium was an opportunity for teams to meet him.

The former Colorado quarterback detailed his experience in Indianapolis on his “2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders” podcast on Thursday. While discussing his meetings, he made his emotions clear about the uncertainty surrounding the draft process.

“This is the first step of the draft process,” Sanders said (Timestamp: 8:55). "And I would say early on, it's definitely a lot, because I'm not someone that's used to being uncertain on what's the plan and where I'm going.

“This is the first time I'm not really able to have control, or somebody else really has control of the situation. It's weird because I'm ready to get to work, I'm ready to build a franchise and get us to a place that we need to go in the near future.

“That's the only thing I didn't like at first. But then, talking to my mom and dad, and other resources I have, they were like, ‘Just leave it up to God.’ Of course, that's the best thing I could do in this situation.”

Shedeur Sanders left the NFL combine amid falling draft stock. The report of a negative review from a front office staff of an undisclosed team about him hasn't helped matters. Nonetheless, he noted that he remains committed to the draft process.

Shedeur Sanders shares his feelings about meeting people at the NFL combine

One of the benefits of the NFL combine is having unrestricted access to meet people from the league. The opportunity at Indianapolis was wonderful for Shedeur Sanders, he said, talking about his overall feeling about meeting many people at the event on his podcast.

“I think the combine was overall well,” Sanders said (Timestamp: 8:36). “I enjoyed it. I enjoyed meeting all these different people. Of course, it's new to me, I would say, and knowing that one of these teams – that's what life is going to be built around in the near future.”

While his draft stock is reported to be falling, Shedeur Sanders is still likely to be selected as a top 10 pick. With his exploits at Colorado in the last two seasons, a lot of analysts believe he has what it takes to thrive at the next level if the situation is right.

