"Somebody was going to come out of the pack": Deion Sanders hints at QB shake-up after Ryan Staub’s breakout game vs. Delaware Blue Hens

Deion Sanders' Colorado got its first win of the 2025 season against Delaware in Week 2 on Saturday. The Buffs played three quarterbacks against the Blue Hens in their 31-7 win, but it was their third-string signal-caller, Ryan Staub, who grabbed headlines.
After the game, Sanders heaped praise on Staub, who completed seven of 10 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
“He’s just been waiting for his opportunity,” Sanders said on Staub. “He never jumped in the portal. He had every right to think that way. He’s just been a great human being and a great young man. He’s like a leader amongst that room, all he needed was that opportunity. I thought it was time.”
Before the start of the 2025 season, Colorado confirmed Kaidon Salter as its starting quarterback, with Julian Lewis as the backup.
Coach Prime also explained his reasoning behind using three QBs against Delaware.
“I wanted it to tell its own story,” Sanders said in the Buffaloes’ postgame press conference. “Instead of me telling the story, I wanted it to tell its own story. The plan was going to be each quarterback gets two series apiece. They did. And somebody was going to come out of the pack.”
Sanders' CU suffered a 27-20 loss to Georgia Tech in Week 1 before getting the win over Delaware.
Deion Sanders' Colorado will face a stern test vs. Houston in Week 3 of 2025 season
Deion Sanders' Colorado will face the Houston Cougars in Week 3 of the 2025 season on Friday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in Houston.
The Buffs will aim to build on their first win of the season. However, the Cougars have won both their games this season.
Since Colorado hired Sanders in December 2022, he has led the team to a 14-13 record.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place