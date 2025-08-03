"Somebody on LSU absolutely HATES Brian Kelly" - CFB fans react as Tigers capture infamous student death reference, later delete video

Coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are getting ready for the 2025 college football season. After finishing last season with a 9-4 record, the Tigers are hoping to compete for the SEC championship and a College Football Playoff spot in the upcoming season.On Saturday, the team posted a hype video to get fans excited. However, it was quickly taken down because the editors accidentally started the video with a frame from a 2019 incident during Kelly's time at Notre Dame.In the incident, a 20-year-old videographer died after a scissor lift blew over because of dangerous winds. Although he was not found to be at fault, many fans blamed Kelly for putting the student in danger.As a result, when the hype video started with a clip from the infamous incident, fans started reacting.&quot;Somebody on the LSU media team absolutely HATES Brian Kelly,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;LSU Hype Video, directed by M. Night Shyamalan,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;The Brian Kelly Tower of Terror,&quot; one fan added.Fans continued to react in the comments.&quot;I mean I know what it is, but I also know what it looks like,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Not necessary at all to delete, those are clear skies. Brian Kelly had Declan up there in a Midwest tsunami,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Guilty conscience!&quot; one fan added.What was Brian Kelly's involvement in the Notre Dame student death incident?Brian Kelly was the coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish when this student's death occurred. In 2019, 20-year-old student Declan Sullivan fell to his death while filming football practice.The Notre Dame athletic department initially kept another videographer from going up in a lift because of the stiff winds. However, Sullivan went up and the consequences were high. Sullivan reportedly voiced his objections about filming outside to a team staffer before going onto the practice field.Kelly released a statement after the incident.&quot;Declan was a wonderful member of our football family and is missed to this day,&quot; Kelly said. &quot;We all continue to both grieve and keep his family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.&quot;After the incident, Notre Dame officials, including Kelly, were heavily criticized.