"SOMEBODY stand up & tell the Truth": $45M worth Deion Sanders calls out draft experts for "ridiculous" overlooking of Michael Penix Jr.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders can't believe Michael Penix Jr. is not getting more praise ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

Penix Jr. has been considered a late first-round pick or early second-round pick. The Buffaloes head coach, who has a net worth of $45 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, thinks Penix isn't getting the credit he deserves.

"I can't stand the way the main stream media and draft experts have look over, look by & looked pass MICHAEL PENIX JR. This is ridiculous. This young man had a GREAT year and 1 average game vs the #1 defense in college football. SOMEBODY stand up & tell the Truth plz," Sanders wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Penix led the Washington Huskies to the national championship game last season but eventually lost to the Michigan Wolverines.

Penix went 363-for-555 for 4,903 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his sixth college season.

At what number could Michael Penix Jr. be drafted?

Michael Penix Jr. could be drafted in the final few picks of the first round or at the beginning of the second round.

Entering the 2024 NFL draft, Penix is ranked 24th by Mel Kiper Jr. In his latest mock draft, the ESPN analyst had the Huskies QB going 33rd overall, which is the first pick of the second round.

The knock on Penix is his age and his injury history. The QB is 23 years old and has had four season-ending injuries from 2018 through 2021, which included multiple torn ACLs and a shoulder injury.

Yet, in a letter published in The Player's Tribune, Penix addressed his injury history.

"Four season-ending injuries in four years, Mike," Penix wrote in a letter published on Monday. "How do I reconcile that?" I hear it all the time. 'He’s been injured, what happens if he gets injured again?' Haven’t I shown you what that looks like?

"Haven’t I put almost 2,000 plays on tape since my last injury? Since my 'fourth-season ending injury in four years' that’s constantly mentioned whenever my name is brought up?"

The 2024 NFL draft is set to take place from April 25–27 in Detroit, Michigan.