"Somehow Jordon Hudson is involved in this" - CFB fans react as Bill Belichick's UNC reportedly plans to move from ACC to SEC

Fans reacted as Bill Belichick's North Carolina, a founding member of the Atlantic Coast Conference and a staple of it since 1953, is reportedly eyeing a move to the Southeastern Conference.

The Tar Heels, now under the tutelage of Belichick, who took the reins in December, are reportedly among the contenders in what could be a larger ACC outflow. Clemson is believed to be a part of the same tide.

College Transfer Portal @CollegeFBPortal LINK REPORT: North Carolina is exploring a potential move from the ACC to the SEC 👀 @GoHeels

The reports surrounding North Carolina’s potential move has led to fans reacting on social media.

One fan joked about Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who has been making media coverage for her increasing role in his professional life, as she's acting as his media liasion:

“Somehow Jordon Hudson is involved in this.”

“This is really setting up to be a humiliating failure of an experiment isn’t it lol,” another fan said.

“They would be in the bottom third this season, but can you imagine a Kirby v Belichick matchup. Cinema,” another fan said.

More comments followed.

“We are full dammmit,” a fan said.

“I have nothing against North Carolina but please God no. This all needs to end. We have been full since 1991,” another fan wrote.

“Bill Belichick to the SEC would be wild,” one fan said.

What would the shift to SEC mean for Bill Belichick’s North Carolina?

Leaving the ACC will come with a heavy financial burden. Any school trying to get out of its media contract before 2029 would owe over $100 million.

However, after that, the cost will reportedly drop to around $75 million by 2030 or 2031. It's a big number but not impossible for a school like UNC if it means more money and attention in the long run.

From a football perspective, the move could be a double-edged sword for Bill Belichick's program, though. While it may increase its exposure, revenue and schedule strength, the Tar Heels would go up against teams like Alabama, Georgia, LSU and others.

Some would say it would be a heavier path to take when compared to games on their ACC schedule. Outside of Clemson, the conference has lacked consistent production from teams in recent years. For instance, Florida State, once a perennial powerhouse, fell to a 2-10 record in 2024, including a loss to UNC.

