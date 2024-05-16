“Something Deion Sanders Jr. would do” - Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders predicts hilarious possibility in the labor room

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, R&B singer Jacquees, with the due date coming up in early September. The Sanders family is gearing up to welcome their newest member, with "Coach Prime" even suggesting the sports it would play.

Amid the wait, Deiondra predicted a hilarious possibility in the labor room: her brother, Deion Sanders Jr., bringing in his camera to record her labor and delivery. She took to Instagram to share a hilarious clip suggesting the same.

The original clip was shared by an Instagram page called "Post Partum Momy," which posts about different clips of moms and their babies, bringing out all kinds of emotions. In the said uplaod, a labor room video shot by an expecting mother’s sister had a hilarious twist. Take a look below:

“This is something @deionsandersjr would do,” Deiondra Sanders wrote while posting the video in her story on Wednesday.

"Bucky" runs successful businesses that include "Well Off Media," a social media marketing company that brings behind-the-scenes footage from the Buffaloes football program to the fans.

Deion Jr. is mostly seen with his camera wherever he goes and is constantly filming his adventures. So it is natural for his sister to think he could be doing the same in the labor room while she gives birth.

Deiondra Sanders’ reaction to Deion Sanders Jr.’s childhood photobook

Deion Sanders Jr. recently shared a childhood photo book that he created and dedicated to his mom Carolyne Chambers, dad Deion Sanders and sister Deiondra Sanders. The photo book was shared through his company, "Well Off Media," on Instagram.

He had handwritten a wholesome message on the first page for the three of them, while other pages had their photos from almost two and a half decades ago. He also revealed that he had made the book when he was four to six years old.

"Made this when I was like 4-6 years old.. my mom just sent it to me,” the caption of the post read.

Deiondra Sanders couldn't hold back and sent a lovely reaction in the comment section. She wrote:

“Awwwwww ong lol this is so bomb.”

The photo book showed the bond between the Sanders family that is still visible to this day. Now, everyone is waiting for Deiondra’s little bundle of joy, with the gender reveal coming in a couple of days.