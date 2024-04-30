"Something I always wanted to do": $1.3M NIL-valued Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel puts dollars to work with special presents to high school team

Oregon Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel is returning to his roots to inspire the next generation of athletes at his alma mater, Mililani High School in Hawaii.

This Friday, Gabriel will host an event called "I'M INSPIRED" where he'll gift brand new uniforms for Mililani's basketball team. He talked about it in an interview with On3.

This donation is the result of Gabriel's commitment to giving back to his hometown, a dream he's harbored since his college career began at UCF in 2019.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think it being so fresh and so new, I think a lot of people are learning and trying to learn it as fast as possible,” Gabriel said.

“But it’s been easy for me and super natural because this is something that I’ve always wanted to do. When NIL started out, I just gave sneakers to the basketball team and accessories. Super small, right? If we look at it in, in this case, it’s a small thing, but it could change somebody’s life. It could completely impact somebody’s life.”

Back then, profiting off an athlete's name, image, and likeness (NIL) was against NCAA regulations. However, with the introduction of NIL laws in 2021, Gabriel saw an opportunity to turn his dream into reality.

The $1.3M NIL-valued Gabriel (as per On3.com) started by supporting Mililani's basketball program with equipment donations. Recognizing the transformative power of resources on aspiring athletes, Gabriel aims to bridge the gap for Mililani students.

Partnering with brands like Nike, Guardian Caps, and Raising Cane's helped him cater to these needs and come up with unique ideas.

Dillon Gabriel opts for experience over early NFL Draft entry

Dillon Gabriel bypassed the NFL Draft despite the financial allure. Gabriel wanted to leverage his eligibility.

"A lot of guys who leave earlier who have years left and guys are out of the league in a year or two," Gabriel said, per 4247Sports. "I have a lot of friends that made the decision to leave early and they're like, "Man, I wish I played for one more year.'”

“I want to maximize my time and learn as much as I can so I'm prepared for that next level.'”

He witnessed successful examples of quarterbacks like Hendon Hooker and Bo Nix who thrived with an extra year of college ball. Gabriel said he wants to take advantage of the time he has left in NCAA.