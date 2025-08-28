  • home icon
  College Football
  "Sometimes I hate Alabama more than I like Auburn": Bo Nix relishes insane Iron Bowl rivalry in viral confession clip

"Sometimes I hate Alabama more than I like Auburn": Bo Nix relishes insane Iron Bowl rivalry in viral confession clip

By Garima
Modified Aug 28, 2025 00:23 GMT
NFL: Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn
NFL: Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix took his team to a 48-45 win over Alabama in the 2019 Iron Bowl game in his freshman season. He threw for 173 passing yards, completing 50% of his 30 pass attempts, and recorded one touchdown. He also rushed for 44 yards on six carries and added another score on the ground. His performance was crucial in deciding the outcome of the game.

Late in the fourth quarter, Auburn took the lead when Shaun Shivers scored on an 11-yard run. After that, Nix threw a two-point conversion to Shedrick Jackson, making the score 48-45.

The Iron Bowl rivalry is one of the most intense in all of college football, with players and fans alike deeply passionate about the outcome. Speaking on the TV Show “Eli’s Places,” Bo Nix reflected on the rivalry as well. In an ESPN Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Nix said:

“It's the best rivalry, really in sports. It's just from the end state, the hatred and dislike that you have for the other team. I think sometimes I hate Alabama more than I like Auburn, but that's okay too, and it makes them mad, which is why I think I like it.”
What made the loss especially hard for the Crimson Tide was the missed opportunity to tie the game.Their kicker missed a 30-yard field goal with two minutes left. Auburn did not get a first down, but a penalty on Alabama during the punt gave Auburn the ball back and let the program run out the clock.

Bo Nix with Auburn. Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser - Source: Imagn
Bo Nix with Auburn. Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser - Source: Imagn

Bo Nix’s former college team has a chance at the CFP this season

According to ESPN’s FPI, Auburn has a 12% chance to make the College Football Playoff this season. Out of all the teams in the country, the Tigers are one of 29 with at least 10% chance. Their chances of making the national championship game are lower at 1%, and they have a 0.4% chance to win the title.

A big reason why it’ll be hard is their schedule. Auburn has the 14th hardest schedule in the country. The program will open its season on Friday when it plays Baylor on the road.

Meanwhile, Alabama has a 66.2% chance at making the CFP, with over 10% odds at winning the national championship.

The two teams will meet again in November for their final game of the 2025 regular season.

