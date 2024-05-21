Son of Auburn legend Chris Davis receives scholarship from Hugh Freeze's powerhouse as 2028 class prospect enters high school

Chris Davis III, the son of former Auburn cornerback Chris Davis, is following in his father's footsteps on the recruiting trail. The younger Davis, a running back in the 2028 class, received a scholarship offer from coach Hugh Freeze’s Auburn University on Monday.

This news comes just months after Davis received his first offer from UCF, coached by former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound freshman from Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama has also garnered interest from Florida State and Arkansas.

The elder Davis is etched in Auburn lore for his play in the 2013 Iron Bowl against Alabama. With the game tied and 32 seconds left, the Crimson Tide attempted a game-winning field goal.

But No. 1 Alabama scooped up the missed kick and returned it 109 yards for an Auburn touchdown, securing a 34-28 victory for the Tigers and propelling them to the SEC and national championship games.

Now, Chris Davis III has the opportunity to create his own legacy on the Plains. Davis also thanked and shared that he is blessed to have received the offer from Auburn on Monday.

"Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Auburn University," Davis wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He also posted a photo of himself with his father on the field when he played for Auburn.

The career of Chris Davis

Chris Davis, forever etched in Auburn's memory for his legendary "Kick Six" play, carved out a respectable professional career after his college days.

Despite going undrafted in 2014, Davis found a home with the Los Angeles Chargers. There, he showcased his skills as a return specialist, accumulating nearly 500 yards on kickoffs and even forcing a fumble with 15 combined tackles.

While his time with the Chargers was productive, the cornerback’s playing career ultimately took him to the San Francisco 49ers, where his playing time was limited. He spent a couple of seasons there, making four combined tackles and logging only 99 snaps.

After brief stints in the Alliance of American Football and the XFL in 2019, Davis decided to transition from the field to the sidelines.

In 2020, Davis began his coaching journey at Pinson Valley High School. This move proved to be a successful one, as he mentored future Alabama star and current NFL cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

McKinstry's success under Davis' guidance speaks volumes, as he got drafted in 2024 by the Saints after becoming an All-American cornerback at Alabama.