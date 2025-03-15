Sonny Styles claims position change a "double win" at Ohio State

Sonny Styles started his career at Ohio State as a safety but after two seasons in Columbus, he switched to being a linebacker in 2024. This saw him play a crucial role in the Buckeyes’ iconic College Football Playoff national championship success last season.

The change of position paid off for Ohio State and the player in the 2024 season. In his appearance on Saturday's installment of “The Podcast,” Styles explained how his transition helped bring out the best in him as a player and benefited the Buckeyes in what became a historic campaign:

“My thing was where on the defense do I fit, where I can help the team win,” Styles said. “[It is] where I can be at my best and I felt like it was no question that being a linebacker was going to help me and help the team. So, it was a double win, there was really no convincing.”

Sonny Styles further expressed his excitement at making the decision on the podcast as he was translated nicely into the new position. He recorded 100 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble in 16 appearances last season. His stats the year before, albeit in a different position, were 53 tackles and two sacks.

“I’m excited I made the move. I feel much more comfortable at linebacker than I did at safety,” Styles explained. “It’s like my abilities can flourish more at the position.”

Caleb Downs' arrival influenced Sonny Styles’ decision

The arrival of Caleb Downs at Ohio State played a role in Sonny Styles’ decision to switch to linebacker. The highly-rated safety transferred to the program from Alabama following the retirement of Nick Saban. However, it was something in the works right before then.

“There was already a little talk about playing some linebacker before the (2023) season even ended,” Styles said during Ohio State's spring practice in 2024.

"I wasn't really learning it – like no one was teaching me, but I was getting to know linebacker a little bit just because I knew I probably would play linebacker at some point. So then, when Downs came here, it's like, ‘All right, so where can I help the defense the most?’”

Former Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles also relayed that the coaching staff had viewed Sonny Styles as a linebacker since his freshman season. However, having prior experience in safety was aimed at giving him a better defensive perspective.

