College football fans reacted to the announcement that General Booty will be Louisiana Monroe's starting quarterback in 2024. Booty transferred from Oklahoma as a three-star recruit.

Fans on the internet had funny reactions to the announcement.

"Game's never been soo back," a fan wrote.

"Sooners love some Booty. Hope he does great," a fan wrote.

Other fans, meanwhile, are rooting for Booty to have a lot of success at his new school.

"Hope he tears it up down there," a fan added.

"Go be great General!! Will forever be a fan!," a fan wrote.

It's clear from his name, General Booty, that college football fans want him to be a great quarterback.

"Booty gets the call!," a fan added.

"Man this CFB season is going to be electric!!," a fan added.

General Booty will get his first start at home on August 29 when Louisiana-Monroe takes on Jackson State.

General Booty explains why he transferred to Louisiana-Monroe

General Booty had two seasons left of college eligibility and he wanted to see the field, which is why he transferred from Oklahoma.

During his time in the transfer portal, Booty said the decision was easy after he talked to Louisiana-Monroe coach Bryant Vincent, as well as the fact he lived in Shreveport until he was 12.

“His vision for the program along with the staff and team he has put together was very impressive,” Booty said to the Shreverport Times. “Secondly, being close to where I grew up in Shreveport all my family will be able to come to the games and watch me play.

“Lastly, the history of quarterbacks in the (ULM) program with guys like Stan Humphries and Doug Pederson (a former Calvary coach) who have come through there and the love for football in the community of Monroe.”

Booty started his college career at Tyler Junior College in 2021 before transferring to Oklahoma. In two years at OU, he appeared in one game against TCU in 2022 and played briefly in the Sooners’ season opener against Arkansas State in 2023.

However, Booty was blocked by other quarterbacks, which is why he decided to transfer, but he says learning from the likes of Dillon Gabriel will help him succeed at Louisiana-Monroe.

“I loved the time I have got to spend at OU. The people make that a special place,” Booty said. “I got to learn from Dillion Gabriel how to attack each game week and prepare. From coach Venables, I learned how important it is to establish culture and I will cherish my time I had with all my teammates.”

Louisiana-Monroe has notable games against Texas, James Madison, and Auburn this season.

