“Sorry Shilo”: CFB fans react as Shedeur Sanders jokes he is Deion Sanders’ favorite son this week

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders is at the NFL combine to do interviews. While not participating in throwing drills, he is still at the event to speak with the media and NFL teams. His brother, safety Shilo Sanders, was not invited to the combine.

On Saturday, Shedeur Sanders was interviewed by NFL Network. During the interview, he was asked who his favorite son is. Sanders joked that he is the favorite son right now but that wide receiver LaJohntay Wester could be Coach Prime's favorite son after his good performance in the 40-yard dash.

Fans reacted to the clip on X.

"For sure! Shedeur's got that confidence!" One fan tweeted.

"Lmaooo . He been the fav tbh," one fan tweeted.

Fans continued to leave comments, but many were frustrated that the NFL chose to show this interview rather than focus on the players participating in drills. Others criticized Shedeur Sanders for not participating in the combine.

"Spending so much time on this during the QB drills seems extremely disrespectful to the QBs working out. I have watched the NFL combine for years but I’m not impressed with the coverage this year at all," one fan tweeted.

"Why did Sanders and many others not participate in the Combines? These players missed a once in a life time experience. The only explanation that I have as to why these players chose not to compete in the NFL combine is that are not sure of themselves!" One fan tweeted.

Shedeur Sanders thinks he will change the franchise that picks him

Shedeur Sanders is confident that he will succeed and make a difference wherever he goes. During his media availability at the combine on Friday, he advised teams not to select him if they are not looking for someone to transform their franchise.

"If that's not what you're trying to do, don't pick me," Sanders said. "If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't pick me. You should know history repeats itself over and over and over, and I've done it over and over and over. So, it should be no question."

Most draft experts have projected Sanders to be a top five pick since the end of the season.

