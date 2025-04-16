“Sound like a friggin idiot”: Mike Ryan unleashes wrath on Ryan Clark over Carson Beck’s $4M NIL deal comments

Carson Beck made the huge decision this offseason to transfer from Georgia to Miami. The move came as a surprise, especially when it was reported that he had received a $4 million NIL deal from the Hurricanes to join them.
Becks' move to Miami has been brought back into focus with the news that Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava is entering the spring transfer portal. This move shocked the football world. It caused Ryan Clark to say on national TV on Tuesday that Iamaleava wouldn't have entered the portal if it wasn't for Beck signing his huge contract.
This claim sparked controversy around the college football world. Analyst Mike Ryan, on The Dan Le Batard Show on Tuesday, spoke about how he's wrong for having that opinion.
"People, including Ryan Clark, have convinced themselves that Carson Beck isn't good. Carson Beck entered last season on many mock drafts, he was picked to go number one overall. Ryan Clark said something on TV today when talking about Nico (Iamaleava), Mario Cristobal is partially at fault because he gave $4 million to Carson Beck, and he's not the best QB in the country.
"Number one, Ryan Clark, you don't know the number. You're off base. Number two, if you're directly comparing Carson Beck to Nico, Carson Beck is quite literally twice the QB statistically than Nico. Carson Beck won the SEC as QB 1. You don't need to invoke Mario Cristobal, especially when you're out of your depth. People just speak facts with NIL deals when we haven't seen the deals."
Mike Ryan called out Ryan Clark directly and told him that he was being an "idiot" for comparing Iamaleava with Beck.
"Just because you saw an IG tile that said Carson Beck made $4 million doesn't give you the right to open your trap on national TV and sound like a friggin idiot. You can stand with Ryan Clark on the wrong side of the number and the wrong side of the stats."
Nico Iamaleava doesn't have the same flexibility in the transfer portal as Carson Beck
When Carson Beck entered the transfer portal in the winter window, he had the freedom to go wherever he wanted. There are no restrictions on where players go in the winter window, but the same cannot be said for Nico Iamaleava in the spring window.
SEC rules prohibit players from transferring between SEC schools in the spring if they want to maintain their eligibility for the next season. So, if Iamaleava wants to play next season, he needs to return to Tennessee or transfer to a team outside the SEC.
