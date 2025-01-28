“Sounds like a bunch of BS”: CFB fans refuse to believe accusatory text against Ohio State attributed to Jim Knowles’ fiancée

Jim Knowles' exit from Ohio State came as a shock to many college football fans. The defensive coordinator accepted an offer from the Buckeyes' Big Ten rival Penn State less than a week after the team cruised to the national championship with a victory over Notre Dame.

There's been a lot of rumors about why Knowles decided to depart Columbus. Many contend it's the Nittany Lions’ big money offer that will make him the highest-paid coordinator in college football. Others believe he parted ways with the program due to some internal issues

However, a social media user claimed to have gotten to the root of the matter with first-hand information from Jim Knowles' fiancée. The screenshot of the message posted on X alleged unfair treatment from Ohio State, lack of freedom and a new offer less than that of rivals.

The information, since it was posted by the Buckeyes fan, has generated a series of reactions online. Despite her point, many fans doubt the veracity of the information. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

"I’m not buying this," a fan wrote.

"That mess of text is as believable as a purple flying elephant," another fan wrote.

"Yea if you believe this you're dumb as fuck," a fan commented.

"Yeah like we are supposed to believe that lol," another fan commented.

What did Jim Knowles’ fianceé allegedly said

Jim Knowles' fiancée is Andi Fudickar Kennedy, according to the X user who made the post with the account @CFBHYPEEE. In the alleged message, which was through Facebook direct message, she mentions the harsh treatment of the coach and the lower contract he was offered.

“So first off, they would not allow him to go to the celebration unless he signed their contract for 2.75 (million),” Kennedy wrote. “He asked to let him celebrate with his players and said no. OU and Notre Dame offered 3 (million)... Penn State 3.1 (million) and Ohio State 2.75 (million). Slap in his face they knew (about) the other offers!!"

The text also claims that Jim Knowles did not have the freedom to operate his defense style at Ohio State.

“And all of this stuff about LJ and Day… Jim started playing his defense after the Oregon game, not LJs. Once he did not agree to the 2.75 (million), it was 10:30 at night and they told him he'd be locked out of the building at midnight.

“He said if you let me come and celebrate with the players, I'll just nod, smile and shake hands. They said no, it would take away from the celebration… Idiots, him not coming took away.”

The text goes on to deny the series of information out there about Jim Knowles, claiming it’s the work of the Ohio State front office.

“I'm 99% sure they are (the one) who broke the story because they said he told his players the night before he was coming back, (that's) not true. You go where you're wanted, Period!!! I'm so angry about all the stuff out there about him.”

Ohio State now faces the difficult task of replacing Jim Knowles following his departure from the program. The coach has built one of the strongest defenses in college football over the last three years in Columbus, playing a crucial role in the national championship victory.

