  • "Sounds like they found all the pieces of his knee": Garrett Nussmeier fans rejoice over LSU QB's appearance at fall camp amid injury reports

By Maliha
Modified Aug 10, 2025 06:34 GMT
NCAA Football: Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn
On Wednesday, some online rumors suggested that Garrett Nussmeier had suffered a season-ending injury during fall camp.

However, Brian Kelly put those rumors to rest on Friday, explaining that Nussmeier is simply dealing with patellar tendinitis, which was linked to the Osgood-Schlatter surgery he underwent in 2023 when his tendon was previously irritated. Kelly also noted that the issue is not a major setback for Nussmeier’s availability.

By Saturday, Nussmeier was back at practice, and college football insider Jacques Doucet shared an encouraging update.

"Garrett Nussmeier practiced full go Saturday," Doucet tweeted. "Nussmeier ran around in the pocket, he rolled left, he rolled right, he threw on the run.
"He was wearing a black sleeve/brace over his left knee. There certainly didn’t appear to be any major issues there. Threw the ball well as usual."
Fans were relieved to see Nussmeier return, though some still expressed concern about his knee.

"Sounds like they found all the pieces of his knee and put it back together quickly," a fan wrote.
"With his prosthetic leg?" one quipped.
"Full go? Tendinitis has a tendency to return if some rest or at least lightening of effort is not involved," a netizen added.
"But was he using his prosthesis?" a person said.

In the 2024 season, Nussmeier ranked fifth in the FBS with 4,052 passing yards. He also tied for 10th in the nation with 29 touchdown throws, and his remarkable resurgence is exactly what a championship-level program like LSU needs.

Fans remain optimistic about LSU's title chances with Nussmeier back in action.

"That’s an LSU Tiger ready to go to war," a person wrote.
"It’s very simple LSU will rise to the top and win the national title this year the pass rush will be epic!!" a fan said.

Nussmeier is the son of New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier.

CFB analyst breaks down Garrett Nussmeier's areas for improvement

Garrett Nussmeier spent his first three seasons at LSU serving as a backup to Max Johnson and Jayden Daniels. He broke out during the 2024 campaign, but NFL.com analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah highlighted several areas where the quarterback can still improve.

"Nussmeier needs to do a better job of protecting the football and improving his accuracy on drive throws," Jeremiah wrote. "These two issues are connected.
"I love his willingness to attack tight windows, but when tries to generate extra velocity, his ball sails, leading to turnovers. He also needs to speed up his clock at times in the red zone. He locks on and the windows disappear."

Jeremiah said Nussmeier’s style recalls former Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo, his deep-ball skills resemble Andy Dalton’s of the Carolina Panthers, and his competitiveness and build are similar to the San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy.

Besides Nussmeier, LSU has Michael Van Buren, Colin Hurley and Ju'Juan Johnson in the quarterback room.

