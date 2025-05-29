Sounds like they're scared","They really are insufferable": SEC faces livid college football fans after presenting 7-page document 

The SEC has undoubtedly been the most dominant conference in college football in the 21st century. With its elite programs and relentless commitment to excellence, the league has been the gold standard in the landscape, dominating the national championship victories.

According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the conference released a seven-page document to the media on Thursday to show the level of its team's regular-season schedule. The document showcased a study of the Power Four conferences’ schedule in the last 10 years.

On Thursday, McMurphy tweeted on X:

“SEC provided 7-page document to the media showing the “regular season gauntlet” that SEC teams face in league play. Says SEC: “No other conference has a regular season as grueling as the SEC’s.”

In the document, the conference claimed that only two of its teams are outside the top 50 in terms of strength of record in the past 10 years. This is some miles ahead of the Big Ten, which has eight teams, the Big 12 with nine teams and the ACC with 11 teams.

The document also showed that the SEC has only two teams outside the top 50 of the average Massey Ratings over the past ten years. The conference is also well ahead of its rivals here, with the Big Ten having seven teams, the Big 12 having six and the ACC with 11.

The release of the document comes amid the ongoing talks for automatic bids in the new format of the College Football Playoff, which is expected to be further expanded. However, a host of fans have been negative towards the conference's decision to provide the document to the media.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Other reactions from fans:

"Someone needs to explain to them that if you make more money than all of these peers you can't play the victim," a fan wrote.

"I mean really. What purpose does the SEC even serve in college sports anymore. Let them leave. Please!" another fan wrote.

"With NIL the field is leveling, and the SEC is scrambling. They see the writing on the wall, and want to strong-arm everyone while they have the power," a fan commented.

"Would love to see an SEC only conference vs the others in TV ratings and cash flow," another fan commented.

Brian Kelly favors a potential SEC scheduling partnership with the Big Ten

LSU coach Brian Kelly voiced his opinion and that of his colleague on the muted scheduling partnership between the SEC and the Big Ten. The coach is said to be in support of the move, echoing the opinion of his fellow coaches in the SEC.

“Our first goal would be wanting to play Big Ten teams as coaches,” Kelly said. “I can speak for the room. We want to play Big Ten teams but you’ve got to get a partner. You’ve got to get a partner who says we’re in for that, too.

"So we’ve made our voice clear, our athletic directors know that as well that we would like that. Our commissioner obviously heard us well. The rest will be up to what gets negotiated.”

Discussions have emerged about a potential partnership between the Big Ten and SEC that would involve each team playing nine conference games. This would mean that one of those games is designated as a crossover game against a team from the opposing conference.

