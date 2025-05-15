  • home icon
  "Sounds like he's trying to convince himself": CFB Fans bluntly call out Mike Norvell for Thomas Castellanos hype

"Sounds like he's trying to convince himself": CFB Fans bluntly call out Mike Norvell for Thomas Castellanos hype

By Tyriece Simon
Modified May 15, 2025 20:55 GMT
Mike Norvell (L) Florida State at Miami and Thomas Castellanos (R) Louisville at Boston College
Mike Norvell (L) Florida State at Miami and Thomas Castellanos (R) Louisville at Boston College (image credits: IMAGN)

Fans reacted to Mike Norvell's praise for Thomas Castellanos' leadership skills. Warchant spoke with the Florida State Seminoles coach, and on Thursday, On3 shared quotes from the interview on X.

The remark about the Castellanos that has sparked reactions was that Norvell believes he will be the best quarterback in the country.

"He's got great skill with his arm, with his legs," Norvell said on Wednesday. "But the thing I've been so impressed with is just his leadership."
also-read-trending Trending

Fans responded to the coach's claim, pointing out that the quarterback struggled playing for the Boston College Eagles last year and lost his position as a starter.

"Sounds like he's trying to convince himself," a fan wrote.
"Didn't he quit on his last team after getting benched for being garbage and outplayed by his backup?," another fan commented.
"Norvell only saw him play in their game against BC last year and FSU sucked. He was benched for a reason at BC then immediately quit the team. That's not a leader.," a fan tweeted.
"We all know how he ended up last year, kid was balling at the beginning of the year then quit on his team cause he got benched (Loudly crying emoji) another s*** year incoming for the seminos," another fan tweeted.
"It'll be tough to be worse than they were last year, but I think they can pull it off.," a fan wrote.
"Leadership is an action, not a position. See BC exit," one fan commented.

Thomas Castellanos struggles in 2024 season with the Boston College Eagles

Thomas Castellanos finished last season with 99 completions for 1,366 yards and 18 touchdowns. One of his best performances was during the 28-13 win over Florida State on Sept. 2, completing 10 of 16 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

By Week 6, he struggled to help Boston College win matchups and earn the top spot in the ACC standings. The team suffered a three-game losing streak before Bill O'Brien benched Castellanos for Grayson James, who started the rest of its scheduled games.

On Nov. 9, Castellanos made his last appearance for the Eagles off the bench in their 37-31 win against the Syracuse Orange. He completed 2 of 7 passes for 14 yards and one touchdown.

He transferred to Mike Norvell's team on Dec. 11 for his senior year. The new Florida State starting quarterback hopes to prove his doubters wrong and help the team compete against the best in the ACC.

Tyriece Simon

Tyriece Simon

Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
