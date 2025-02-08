South Carolina HC Shane Beamer takes an eye-opening stance on SEC's playoff future

The SEC's motto is "It just means more," and South Carolina's Shane Beamer seems to agree. The Gamecocks coach thinks the SEC should be given automatic bids for the College Football Playoff. According to Beamer, it's unfair that South Carolina managed to beat the eventual ACC champion, the Clemson Tigers, and didn't get an invite to the CFP, while Dabo Swinney's team did.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Beamer told On3's Pete Nako:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I’ve got great respect for other conferences. I’ve been to other conferences. I’ve been (a) part of the ACC, I’ve been (a) part of the Big 12," Beamer said. "There’s no question that there (is) good football everywhere. … But when you just talk about the teams in this league, and the teams you play week in and week out, it’s different. And you look at the NFL draft every single year, it’s 20 straight years that the SEC has led the nation in draft picks."

"We beat the ACC champion on their field this year and didn’t get in. … I do believe this league is just different than others, and there has to be some consideration," Beamer added.

"If you’re in the SEC, if you’re going to be one of the best teams in the country, you’re going to have a chance at the playoff. And we were two points away from being in the playoff this season."

Is South Carolina's Shane Beamer right? How did the SEC do in 2024 against other conferences?

Other analysts have criticized Shane Beamer's comment, quickly pointing out that the SEC had a mediocre season in 2024. Their postseason record was 8-7, far below what's expected of them. While their overall 2024 non-conference record, 20-11, seems quite healthy, their 4-6 record against the Big Ten raises questions about the SEC still being the most prominent conference in the nation.

As we move into something akin to a power two scheme, the actual competition seems to be between the SEC and the Big Ten. In 2024, it appeared that the Big Ten got the best of their southern counterpart, with Ohio State going all the way and winning the national title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback