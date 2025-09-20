  • home icon
  South Carolina injury report: Major relief for Shane Beamer as LaNorris Sellers gets huge update for Missouri matchup

South Carolina injury report: Major relief for Shane Beamer as LaNorris Sellers gets huge update for Missouri matchup

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 20, 2025 15:51 GMT
South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers and coach Shane Beamer
South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers and coach Shane Beamer

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers was knocked out in the first half of the Gamecocks' 31-7 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 3 of college football action. Sellers entered the concussion protocol but returned to training during the week.

Despite his return, the quarterback has been questionable for the Gamecocks' trip to play the Missouri Tigers in Week 4 action. On Saturday, ESPN reporter Pete Thamel revealed on College GameDay that LaNorris Sellers will be available for coach Shane Beamer's team against the Tigers after clearing concussion protocols.

"South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellars (head/neck): Cleared concussion protocol, will play vs. Missouri," Thamel said.
LaNorris Sellers was hit by Vanderbilt linebacker Langston Patterson, who was ejected for targeting. During his postgame news conference, Beamer expressed his frustration with the slow manner in which the officials handled the dangerous play involving his quarterback.

“I asked him as soon as it happened if [they were] looking at it for targeting,” Beamer said. “For our quarterback to be lying there on the ground like that, he probably got hit in the head. And then, for whatever reason, it took them a while to buzz down.”
Shane Beamer addresses LaNorris Sellers conspiracy theory

Last season, LaNorris Sellent went 196-of-299 for 2,534 yards, resulting in 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while adding 674 rushing yards on 166 carries, resulting in seven touchdowns for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

This season, the talented quarterback has completed 29 of 45 passes for 431 yards, resulting in two touchdowns and one interception, while adding 45 rushing yards and one touchdown. During his weekly news conference, Shane Beamer addressed conspiracy theories about the Gamecocks running their talented quarterback less.

“I don’t know what conspiracy theories are out there, but I’ve never said and no one in this building has ever said we need to run the quarterback less," Beamer said. "Like I hear all this crap about ‘they’re not running the quarterback enough,’ we’re calling the same God dang plays we called last year, guys. And we’re not saying we need to run LaNorris less.
“I know there’s this conspiracy theory going back to the bowl game that we said not to run LaNorris as much. We’re running plenty. And some of those are reads where LaNorris can hand it or pull it and keep it. Some of those are RPOs where he can run it or throw it.”

Despite his shaky start to the season, according to ESPN, LaNorris Sellers is the No. 1-ranked quarterback draft prospect in the class of 2026.

