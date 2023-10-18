South Carolina vs. Missouri Prediction & Betting Tips - October 21 | College Football Week 8

The South Carolina Gamecocks will visit the No.20-ranked Missouri Tigers on Saturday, October 21, in a Southeastern Conference matchup that represents the seventh game for South Carolina and the eighth for Missouri.

The Gamecocks are 2-4 with losses against the North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and Florida Gators. Meanwhile, the Tigers are 6-1, with their only loss coming against the LSU Tigers in Week 6.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

South Carolina vs. Missouri game details

Game: South Carolina Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers

Date and Time: Saturday, October 21, 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

South Carolina vs. Missouri betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line South Carolina Gamecocks +6.5(-110) Over 60.5(-110) +215 Missouri Tigers -6.5(-110) Under 60.5(-110) -265

South Carolina vs. Missouri key stats

The South Carolina Gamecocks have averaged 29.0 points per game, which ranks 68th out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank 13th in passing offense and 121st in rushing offense. The Gamecocks have allowed 31.3 ppg, which ranks 109th in the nation. Their passing defense ranks 130th, while their rushing defense ranks 54th.

South Carolina is led by Shane Beamer, who is in his third year. Beamer is in his first head coaching gig after serving multiple roles at multiple stops. He has led the Gamecocks to a 17-15 record since taking over.

The Missouri Tigers have averaged 33.9 ppg, which ranks 35th in the nation. They rank 16th in passing offense and 87th in rushing offense. The Tigers have allowed 24.9 ppg, which ranks 65th. Their passing defense ranks 73rd, while their rushing defense is 34th.

Missouri is led by Eli Drinkwitz, who is in his fourth season leading the program and has a 23-20 record with the Tigers. He spent the previous season leading the Appalachian State Mountaineers to a 12-1 mark.

South Carolina vs. Missouri betting prediction

The Missouri Tigers have been playing great football this season, already matching their most wins in a season since 2018. Meanwhile, aside from a strong passing game, the South Carolina Gamecocks have struggled in all facets.

The Gamecocks are just 1-4 against FBS opponents, as they have been among the worst teams in the SEC this season. Meanwhile, the Tigers' only loss was due to a late-game comeback by the LSU Tigers. While Missouri has a challenging slate coming up, they should be able to take care of business against South Carolina. Look for the Tigers to win by at least seven points.

Pick: Missouri Tigers -6.5 (-110)