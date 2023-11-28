Spencer Brown Transfer Portal: 5 landing spots for the Michigan State OL feat. Ohio State, Michigan and more

Spencer Brown will enter the transfer portal, bringing his tenure with the Michigan State Spartans to an end after five seasons. He shared the news via X, formerly Twitter:

"Spartan Nation, East Lansing will always be home! I appreciate everybody wh0 helped me become the man I am today since I arrived on campus. I want to thank Coach D for making my dreams come true! Thank you to the coaches, support staff and my teammates for giving me a once in a lifetime experience! I have no regrets! Lastly, I want to thank the fans; you will always have a special place in my heart!

"After further consideration, I will be using my final year of eligibility and will be entering my name in the transfer portal."

Brown has appeared in 24 games, making 20 starts over his collegiate career. Here's a look at five teams the three-star offensive tackle prospect in the 2019 recruiting class could join:

5 teams that Spencer Brown could join

#1: Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes are perenially among the best teams in college football and their play on the offensive line has plenty to do with that. Spencer Brown would likely have to compete for a starting job, however, he would bring Big Ten experience to the offensive line. Furthermore, he has a relationship with Buckeyes assistant coach Brian Zdebski, whose father Michael coached Brown in high school.

#2: Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines are another powerhouse program that could face turnover on the line next season. The Wolverines recruited Spencer Brown out of high school and would allow him to remain close to home while playing for a competitor.

#3: USC Trojans

The USC Trojans have struggled on the offensive line all season and could likely offer Spencer Brown an easier path to playing time than the Ohio State Buckeyes or Michigan Wolverines. While their quarterback situation for next season is unclear with Caleb Williams likely to enter the 2024 NFL draft, the Trojans make sense if Brown is looking to join a big-time program.

#4: Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes are another school that should inquire about bringing in Spencer Brown as their offensive line has been among the worst in college football. Furthermore, Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has shown that he is willing to use the transfer portal to his advantage to acquire talent.

#5: Florida Gators

The Florida Gators recruited Spencer Brown out of high school and could use help on the offensive line. Furthermore, they could offer Brown a path to playing time and the opportunity to play in the SEC with plenty of weekly attention.