Spencer Rattler vs Tyler Shough college stats: Who was the better QB?

The New Orleans Saints will turn to either Spencer Rattler or Tyler Shough for next season after Derek Carr announced his retirement. The former Fresno State quarterback makes his exit from the NFL after 11 years, spending the last two seasons with the Saints.

Ad

The franchise drafted Rattler in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft, and he appeared in seven games last season, starting six of them. This didn’t stop the Saints from adding Shough to their quarterback room during the 2025 NFL draft last month with a second-round pick.

With the two set to battle for the starting role in 2025, here’s a look at the better quarterback between Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough at the collegiate level.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough's college careers

Spencer Rattler was a five-star prospect and the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2019. He committed to Oklahoma under the leadership of Lincoln Riley. He entered the 2019 season as a true freshman and appeared in three games.

Rattler became the starting quarterback for the Sooners during the 2020 college football season, throwing for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns. He entered the 2021 season as the favorite for the Heisman Trophy but lost the starting role to Caleb Williams halfway.

Ad

Spencer Rattler transferred to South Carolina at the end of the 2021 season and played his final two seasons in college football with the Gamecocks. He threw for 3,026 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022 before throwing for 3,186 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2023.

Tyler Shough, on the other hand, was a four-star prospect out of high school and committed to Oregon in the class of 2018. He took a redshirt as a freshman after making three appearances for the Ducks in the 2018 season and played as a backup to Justin Herbert in 2019.

Ad

Shough was named the starter for Oregon in the 2020 season, which was shortened by COVID-19. He started all seven games for the Ducks, but his performance that season brought some questions about the starting role. He transferred to Texas Tech at the end of the season.

Tyler Shough’s three seasons with the Red Raiders were clouded by injury. He earned the starting role in 2021 and suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4. He was also only able to appear in seven games in 2022. The 2023 season once again saw him suffer a season-ending injury in Week 4.

Ad

Shough returned to college football for his seventh season in 2024 and transferred to Louisville. It was with the Cardinals that he was able to prove his talent while showcasing a good level of fitness. He threw for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns in 12 games.

Final verdict

Despite spending fewer years in the landscape, Spencer Rattler was a better quarterback than Tyler Shough. He had a solid start to his career and was even projected as a No. 1 pick in the draft.

Rattler finished his college career with 10,807 yards and 77 touchdowns in 48 games over five years. Shough, on the other hand, finished his college career with 7,820 yards and 59 touchdowns in 42 games across seven years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More