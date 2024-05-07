SPOTTED: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders courtside at Nuggets showdown in Game 2 of conference semifinals

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders made his way to watch a powerhouse NBA conference semifinal game. The Denver Nuggets faced the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the conference semifinals on Monday.

Sanders was spotted in the crowd enjoying the atmosphere of the high-octane NBA game. He was spotted wearing a black sweatshirt along with some clean white sneakers. He was seated alongside influencer and podcaster Aaron Steinberg, also known as Steiny.

The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback also shared some stories from the game on Instagram as well. In one of them, he reposted Steiny's photo with him where the influencer thanked Shedeur for providing them with seats for the game.

"Ty for the seats broski @shedeursanders," Steiny wrote in the caption.

Credits: Shedeur Sanders Instagram

Moreover, Shedeur also shared a video of enjoying the pregame warmups of both teams on his Instagram story. The defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets won round one of the playoffs against the LA Lakers in five games.

Unfortunately, the Nuggets couldn't keep up their momentum, as they lost both conference semifinal games against the Timberwolves. In game 1, Anthony Edwards scored 43 points along with seven rebounds and three assists to help the Timberwolves clinch a 101-99 victory.

Shedeur Sanders opens up about not declaring for the 2024 NFL draft

In March during Colorado's spring press conference, the Colorado QB discussed about the factors that influenced his decision to return for one more season in Boulder.

Shedeur Sanders said that he wants to be the No.1 overall pick in the draft and that he will use this season to better hone his abilities and develop his skills to play in the NFL.

"I'm trying to be the first quarterback off the board. I respect Caleb, I respect how he plays. He's a great player. But overall there's just different tiers of quarterbacks."

"There's guys that's special, there's guys that are good, and guys that are OK, game changers," Shedeur said. "I understood this year wasn't my year. I didn't have enough time at this level cause there's a lot of things going through but I didn't have enough time. So I feel like I'm just excited to be back with the team, be able to have another year to do things over again and do it the right way."

It will be interesting to see how Deion Sanders' son performs in his final season of college football before transitioning into his professional journey in the NFL next year.

