Stanford and Cal to ACC continues to remain a far-fetched dream, as no votes were flipped in the latest board meeting: Reports

Stanford and Cal will not be joining the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

As eight of the 12 Pac-12 schools have left the conference, Stanford and Cal were adamant in trying to leave the conference and join the ACC.

In their first attempt, they did not get enough votes. They later said they would take little to no media rights money in the first several years. This reportedly did entice some schools, and some insiders claimed it was only a matter of time before Stanford and Cal joined the ACC.

However, now, according to a tweet by The Swaim Show, Stanford and Cal did not get enough support and won't be joining the ACC.

"Breaking: None of the #ACC teams voting no on adding #Stanford, #CalBears, and #SMU has flipped; so, the #Big12 could possibly add all four remaining P4 teams at a major discount...if they wanted to; but do they? #Wazzu #Beavers."

The news came as a bit of a surprise, as everything pointed to Stanford and Cal joining the ACC. It was viewed as insurance should Florida State and Clemson leave as the conference could remain above 15 teams. This meant that if they fell below, it would lead to ESPN being able to renegotiate the media rights deal.

What's next for Stanford and Cal?

Although it did appear that the schools would be joining the ACC, what the future holds for them is uncertain. Stanford and Cal could decide to stay with Oregon State and Washington State and hope the Pac-12 will add teams or merge with another conference.

However, Stanford's Head Coach Troy Taylor has been adamant that the school will remain playing Power 5 football.

"I think the players that committed to us and came here, they want to play Power 5 football, and that is what our intention is with this university," Taylor said, "I can't imagine anything else."

If the Pac-12 manages to merge with the American Athletic Conference or Mountain West Conference, then perhaps the conference can remain in the Power 5.

But, for the Pac-12, the news today is good for them to hope they can survive.

