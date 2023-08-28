Stanford and Cal remain targets for ACC, with officials trying to gather enough votes for the move: Reports

Stanford and Cal have some big decisions to make for their future as they appear to be the next targets in the conference realignment. The Stanford Cardinal and the California Golden Bears, along with the SMU Mustangs, have been on the radar of the Atlantic Coast Conference. However, they still have not officially joined the ACC.

ESPN's senior college football writer Pete Thamel reported that the ACC is still attempting to get the three teams:

"Sources: After a weekend of conversations, there's continued momentum toward the ACC adding Stanford, Cal and SMU. ACC officials are working on gathering the presidents/chancellors on a call, which is expected to take place at some point early this week."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

This poses a serious threat to the chances of the Pac-12 retaining the programs as Stanford and Cal continue to look at their options.

Can the Pac-12 survive if they lose Stanford and Cal?

While Stanford and Cal may not be viewed as the best programs in terms of college football and basketball, they still add to the team total and draw eyeballs.

The Pac-12 has already lost eight teams. The four remaining teams are Oregon State, Washington, Stanford and Cal. While Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff and consultant Oliver Luck continue to weigh their options, it seems like a standalone version of the Conference of Champions will not happen.

Right now, the Pac-12 seems like it will dissolve as the liabilities surrounding the conference will outweigh the assets. The intellectual property would be interesting, but the contracts of Kliavkoff and Luck to help a Group of Five or even a different Power Five conference would certainly be a positive.

The Pac-12 may not survive as there is no media rights deal, and the remaining four universities are looking elsewhere. It is going to be a sad day when the conference officially shuts its doors, which will ultimately be down to poor leadership and not programs leaving.