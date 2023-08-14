Stanford to call the shots for a possible Pac-12 expansion; several teams on the list: Reports

No conference in college football has been impacted by conference realignment more than the Pac-12, which is on the verge of a complete collapse. Eight of the 12 schools have announced that they will leave the conference ahead of the 2024 season, due to the conference's inability to secure a long-term media rights deal.

Pac-12 officials are working to keep the conference together through expansion, however, nothing has materialized to this point. College football analyst Jim Williams recently shared that the Stanford Cardinals, one of the remaining four programs, will call the shots in regard to possible expansion, while sharing a list of potential targets, tweeting:

"Stanford will call the shots on who is part of any new version of the pac - SMU, RICE, Tulane, USF, MEMPHIS, San Diego State, Colorado State, Air Force plus others will get consideration. but it will be aau, and big cities will be the focus."

https://twitter.com/JWMediaDC/status/1690734755724095488

While conference officials are reportedly hoping to give Stanford a larger role in dictating the future of the conference, it is unclear if the program will even stick around. The Cardinals, along with the California Bears, have reportedly been in contact with the ACC.

Although nothing has materialized on that front, the conference took a vote regarding the addition of two of the four remaining Pac-12 programs. Brett McMurphy of The Action Network shared that the addition of the programs fell one vote short, tweeting:

"Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina & NC State are the ACC schools against adding Stanford & Cal, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st report by SI. W/only 11 of 15 schools (including Notre Dame) in favor, ACC expansion is 1 vote shy of required 75% (12 of 15) to add new members"

https://twitter.com/Brett_McMurphy/status/1690167108825481216

How has conference realignment already affected the Pac-12?

The Pac-12 may be on the verge of losing their Power Five status, or a total collapse. The conference has been unable to secure a long-term media rights deal, leading to the departure of eight programs.

The Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans and Washington Huskies will join the Big Ten. Meanwhile, the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes will join the Big 12.

The California Bears, Oregon State Beavers, Stanford Cardinals and Washington State Cougars remain in the conference. There have been reports that each of the schools has been in contact with other conferences. In order to keep the Pac-12 alive, expansion has become a must.