Stanford vs. USC Prediction & Betting Tips - September 9 | College Football Week 2

The Stanford Cardinal will visit the sixth-ranked USC Trojans on Saturday in the first game of Pac-12 play for both teams. The Cardinal are 1-0 after a 37-24 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, while the Trojans are 2-0 after beatdowns of the San Jose State Spartans and Nevada Wolf Pack.

Stanford vs. USC game details

Game: Stanford Cardinal at USC Trojans

Date and Time: Saturday, Sept. 9th, 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California

Stanford vs. USC betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Stanford Cardinal +29.5(-110) Over 69.5(-110) +2400 USC Trojans -29.5(-110) Under 69.5(-110) -10000

Stanford vs. USC key stats

The Stanford Cardinal scored 37 points in their first game, which ranks 50th out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank tied for 60th in passing offense and tied for 61st in rushing offense. The Cardinal allowed 24 points, which ranks 85th. Their passing defense ranks 121st while their rushing defense is first.

Stanford is led by coach Troy Taylor, who is in his first year leading the program. Taylor previously coached the Sacramento State Hornets of the FCS for three seasons, leading them to a 30-8 record.

The USC Trojans have averaged 61.0 points per game through their first two games, which ranks sixth in the nation. They rank 10th in passing offense and 46th in rushing offense. The Trojans have allowed 21.0 ppg, which ranks 73rd. Their passing defense ranks 93rd while their rushing defense is 72nd.

USC is led by Lincoln Riley, who is in his second season leading the program. Riley has led the Trojans to a 13-3 record. He previously spent five seasons coaching the Oklahoma Sooners. They were 55-10 under Riley and reached the College Football Playoff in each of his first three seasons.

Stanford vs. USC betting predictions

The USC Trojans have been dominant offensively, which most expected going into the season. 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who is the favorite to win the award this year and be selected first in the 2024 NFL draft, has been incredible through two games. Williams is looking to be the second player, and first since Archie Griffin in the mid-1970s, to win the award twice.

While the Stanford Cardinal looked better than they were in 2022 in their season opener, their passing defense struggled. Look for Williams and the Trojans offense to take advantage as they win the first game of conference play by at least 30 points.

Pick: USC Trojans -29.5 (-110)