UC Davis vs. Oregon State Prediction & Betting Tips - September 9 | College Football Week 2

The UC Davis Aggies will visit the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday. The Aggies are 1-0 after beating the Texas A&M Commerce Lions 48-10 in their season opener, while the Beavers are 1-0 after a 42-17 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

UC Davis vs. Oregon State game details

Game: UC Davis Aggies at Oregon State Beavers

Date and Time: Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 p.m. EST

Venue: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon

UC Davis vs. Oregon State betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line UC Davis Aggies +26.5(-110) Over 54.5(-110) +1600 Oregon State Beavers -26.5(-110) Under 54.5(-110) -4500

UC Davis vs. Oregon State key stats

The UC Davis Aggies are a nonmajor program that plays in the FCS. They will face a much tougher test in Week 2 as they face the No.16-ranked Oregon State Beavers.

The Aggies are led by Dan Hawkins, who is in his seventh year with the program. He has led UC Davis to a 38-29 record. Hawkins previously spent five seasons coaching the Colorado Buffaloes preceded by five seasons coaching the Boise State Broncos and five seasons coaching the Division III Willamette Bearcats.

He led the Buffaloes to a 19-39 record, the Broncos to a 53-11 record and the Bearcats to a 40-11-1 record. Hawkins also had a brief stint coaching in the CFL.

The Oregon State Beavers scored 42 points in their first game, which ranks 33rd out of 133 teams in the nation. They are tied for 47th in passing offense and are 44th in rushing offense. The Beavers allowed 17 points, which ranks 60th. Their passing defense ranks 83rd while their rushing defense is tied for 21st.

Oregon State is led by Jonathan Smith, who is in his sixth season with the program. Smith has led the Beavers to a 27-31 record. He is in his first gig as a head coach after serving as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at multiple stops.

UC Davis vs. Oregon State betting prediction

The Oregon State Beavers entered this year coming off a 10-3 season. The biggest question mark was at the most important position as many wondered how former Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei would perform after joining the program via the transfer portal.

He responded with a five-touchdown game in his Oregon State debut. Look for the Beavers to continue to play well as they beat the UC Davis Aggies by at least 27 points.

Pick: Oregon State Beavers -26.5 (-110)