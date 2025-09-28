  • home icon
  College Football
  • "Start JuJu Lewis rest of the year": Calls mount for Kaidon Salter to be benched by Colorado fans after choke job vs. BYU in 24-21 loss

By Maliha
Modified Sep 28, 2025 07:32 GMT
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn
Deion Sanders’ Colorado fell to BYU 24-21 on Saturday. In this game, Kaidon Salter started at quarterback over redshirt sophomore Ryan Staub and freshman Juju Lewis.

Salter had started the first two games of the season, later sat out for Staub, returned against Wyoming in Week 4, and then started again on Saturday. He performed well for most of Saturday's game, but struggled in the fourth quarter.

After the Week 5 loss, some fans began calling for Lewis to replace Salter as the QB1.

“Horrible. Just Start Juju the rest of the season this one over,” a fan said.
“Just start JuJu for the rest of the year dawg. Get Kaidon Salter away from me,” one said.
“Salter makes bad decisions. Not gonna win with him. Might as well get Juju ready for next year,” a person said.

Salter finished the game with 49 rushing yards and a touchdown, and 119 passing yards with another score. Despite his dual-threat skills giving Colorado an advantage they didn’t have under Staub, fans remain frustrated with their QB1.

“Kaidon salter should be downgraded to the towel boy,” a person said.
“Time to bench Kaiden Salter and never play him again,” one added.
“Salter needs to ride the bench next week, he’s not the answer for CU,” a fan said.

Coach Prime's squad also finished the game with six penalties totaling 67 yards, including two defensive pass interference calls.

Maliha

