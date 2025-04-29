“Stay out of his affairs”: CFB fans react as Bill Belichick’s GF shares his statement on her Instagram

Amid controversy stemming from a controversial interview offered by Bill Belichick on CBS Sunday Morning, his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson published a screenshot that partly shows what she called a "Full statement to be released later today," signed by the North Carolina coach.
The statement comes in the aftermath of the said interview.
"I don't think this is fantastic, but it probably will hype the book, which is clearly the ongoing theme here," Belichick said. "This is about what I expected from the media."
The statement, while long, is quite cryptic and doesn't seem to point out if Belichick is complaining about the press in general or to a particular article or interview. The text focuses on an unnamed article that highlights the mistakes Belichick admits to having made during a particular Super Bowl in his soon-to-be-released book.
The text also talks about interviews, which makes the reader think that the couple isn't too pleased with the reaction the public had to their Sunday affair with CBS.
Fans were baffled by the seemingly incongruent statement, and by the fact that it was Hudson who made it public.
"Please don’t ruin this man’s legacy…time to take a step back and stay behind the scenes, please," wrote one person
"Word of advice from a much older person…stay out of his affairs. You unfortunately made him look really small by saying what you did. He’s a grown man that can handle himself. Not being mean. Let him conduct and respond in his interviews himself. ☺️" said another fan
"Yeah you wrote that email lmao 😂" one said, accusing Hudson of using Belichick's name.
"I like the old Bill that didn’t post on social media liked to keep his business private and just coach," one said.
"Why didn’t Bill release this statement on his page? Make it a bit more official?" wrote someone who didn't think the email was all that official
Others pointed to the controversy surrounding Belichick's interview on CBS Mornings.
"That’s cool and all but how did you and bill meet?????" Said one fan, directly pointing to the most viewed incident of Sunday's interview
A few fans came to their aid.
"Wow the people that are jealous because 2 people are happy with their lives . 🤡🤡🤡" Said someone in support of Hudson and Belichick
What happened during Bill Belichick's interview with CBS Mornings?
During Sunday's interview with CBS, looking to promote his soon-to-be-released book "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football," Bill Belichick was unsurprisingly faced with questions regarding his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.
A normal occurrence given that their relationship is fairly new, and especially considering their considerable 50-year age gap.
When the interviewer, journalist Tony Dokoupil, asked how they met, Jordon Hudson interrupted the interview and said:
"We're not talking about his."
This, paired with what the CBS crew described as her ubiquitous presence throughout the interview filming process, has turned heads among commenters and fans alike.
