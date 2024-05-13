"Stay at a place a bit son" "Good fit": Fans react to Florida State transfer WR Malik McClain's Arizona State commitment

Fans reacted to former Florida State and Penn State wide receiver Malik McClain has announced his commitment to Arizona State. He announced the same with a post on X.

McClain began his college career at Penn State and recorded 33 receptions for 396 yards and five touchdowns across two seasons. After two years at FSU, he transferred to Penn State for the 2023 season.

With the Nittany Lions, he recorded six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown before deciding to enter the portal.

“Let’s do it, ready to work!!! #ForksUp #ActivateTheValley," he tweeted.

After McClain had transferred to ASU, college football fans were excited for him for the move.

"Good fit," a fan wrote.

"Reunited w his former OC at FSU, good fit," another fan added.

Although some fans liked the fit, others think McClain should stay at a school rather than keep transferring.

"Stay at a place a bit son," a fan added.

"3 colleges in 3 years. Lack of commitment or lack of ability?," a fan wrote.

Other fans were disappointed that their school didn't land the wide receiver.

"FSU fans was begging for him to come back," a fan added.

McClain has shown signs of being a solid wide receiver in college, but at Penn State, he didn't get many targets, which led to him transferring to Arizona State.

The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, have replaced Malik McClain, as they landed Julian Fleming from Ohio State in the transfer portal.

Malik McClain considered other schools before ASU commitment

Before Malik McClain committed to ASU, he had some interest from Cincinnati and UCF and even visited UCF on the weekend before the commitment.

McClain was ranked the No. 38 wide receiver in the Class of 2021 and was a four-star recruit. He will play his first game as a Sun Devil on Aug. 31 against Wyoming. The Sun Devils have notable games against Texas Tech, Kansas, UCF and Arizona, among others.