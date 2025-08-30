"Stay off the weed": CFB fans troll Dave Portnoy on revealing huge expectations for Bryce Underwood's Michigan debut

Bryce Underwood is set to make his Michigan debut in the Wolverines’ home opener against New Mexico on Saturday. The true freshman is fresh off his 18th birthday, but he has generated excitement among Michigan fans, including Barstool Sports founder and Michigan alum Dave Portnoy.Saturday will be the first-ever matchup between Michigan and New Mexico, and Portnoy has made some audacious predictions for Underwood’s performance.&quot;37-40. 426 yards passing. 4 passing td’s. 198 yards rushing. 3 rushing td’s,&quot; Portnoy tweeted.Fans had hilarious reactions to Portnoy's bold claim.&quot;Stay off the weed Dave,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Are you high?&quot; one mocked.&quot;There’s still time to delete this,&quot; a person said.&quot;Calm down Dave 😂,&quot; a fan added.In 2024, Michigan’s quarterback rotation featured Alex Orji, Jack Tuttle and Davis Warren, but the results were underwhelming. That led Sherrone Moore’s coaching staff to pursue Underwood and ultimately secure his commitment away from LSU.Michigan’s NIL offer, which reportedly reached $12 million, played a key role in swaying Underwood, with heavy involvement from both Portnoy and tech billionaire Larry Ellison.With all the hype surrounding him, Michigan fans are eager to see Underwood make an immediate impact in 2025, and so many see Portnoy's claim as a realistic one.&quot;Unbias and reasonable opinion per usual,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Would be a underwhelming stat line for the hype,&quot; one said.Michigan enters the New Mexico game riding a six-game winning streak in season openers.CFB analyst concerns about Bryce Underwood’s readiness for Michigan startBryce Underwood is set to become just the fourth true freshman to start a season opener for Michigan and the first since Tate Forcier in 2009.As the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class, Underwood’s talent is unquestioned. Yet, Chris Balas of TheWolverine.com expressed some reservations about the freshman quarterback.&quot;My biggest concern is, are they going to get the blocking for him (Underwood) up front?&quot; Balas exclaimed. &quot;Is he going to have the offensive line to protect him? I’d feel much better, for example, if he were being thrown into the mix like [Chad Henne] in 2004, when you had that outstanding wide receiver trio, you had Mike Hart back there pass blocking, and you had a really solid offensive line.&quot;There are still a lot of question marks, so a lot more is going to fall on his shoulders than it did on Chad Henne back in 2004.&quot;Henne started as third on the depth chart in 2004 but later won the starting role as a true freshman and went on to set multiple records. He completed 828 of 1,387 passes for 9,715 yards and 87 touchdowns in his high school career.