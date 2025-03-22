"Steal of the draft" "He's legit": Colorado fans amazed by Will Sheppard's vertical span at Big 12 pro day

Colorado Buffaloes players aimed to boost their NFL draft stock at the Big 12 pro day in Frisco, Texas, this week. Wide receivers Will Sheppard and Jimmy Horn Jr. stood out as they showcased their skills in front of NFL scouts on Thursday.

Sheppard made waves with a 38.5-inch vertical jump, which Colorado Football highlighted on Instagram on Friday.

Fans were quick to praise his performance.

“Shep really a top 5 receiver frfr,” a fan wrote.

“All steals coming outta CU receiver room this draft!” other wrote.

“Steal of the draft!!” another wrote.

“He’s legit!!!” one wrote.

“If That Boy Scream When He Jump He Definitely Will Be Getting The Next One,” other wrote.

“Next Mike Evans,” another wrote.

The second annual Big 12 pro day proved to be a valuable platform for Buffaloes players to turn heads and make their case for the next level.

Will Sheppard might become a reliable outside option for an NFL team

If Colorado receiver Will Sheppard can smooth out some inconsistencies in his game, he might become a reliable outside option for an NFL team. The New Orleans Saints have reportedly invited the former Colorado standout for a prospect visit.

Sheppard, a former three-star recruit from Mandeville High School in Louisiana, was ranked 17th in his state and 73rd among wide receivers in the 2020 recruiting class. After spending four seasons at Vanderbilt, he transferred to Colorado in 2023.

Will Sheppard (14) pulls in a touchdown - Source: Imagn

Primarily an outside receiver, Sheppard lined up in the slot just 11.2% of the time during his college career. While he lacks elite vertical speed, he compensated with deceptive moves and smart route-running to create separation. Sheppard also excelled in contested catch situations, adjusting well to back-shoulder throws.

Though he’s not projected to be a star, Sheppard could provide the Saints with a dependable complementary piece on offense.

The NFL free agency period is nearly over, shifting the focus to how teams will approach the 2025 NFL draft, set for April 24-26 in Green Bay.

