Stephen A. Smith believes Michigan does not deserve a place in CFP amid sign-stealing scandal

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith did not hold back while criticizing the Michigan Wolverines amid their recent sign-stealing scandal. The ESPN host also didn't resonate with the team following its emotional 24-15 win over Penn State on Saturday.

Last week, the Big Ten announced that Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh would not be on the sidelines for their remaining regular season games due to the sign-stealing scandal. The ongoing saga has somewhat tarnished their impressive run this season.

What did Stephen A. Smith say about the Michigan Wolverines?

Stephen A. Smith has slammed the Wolverines following their win over Penn State

On ESPN's "Get Up," Stephen A. Smith called out Michigan's emotional celebrations after beating Penn State in Week 11.

Smith particularly referenced offensive coordinator and interim coach Sherrone Moore, who broke down during the postgame interview with Fox.

"I don't understand. What are you crying for? Stop it," Smith said. "You beat Penn State, which we expect you to do. You're going to beat Maryland, which we expect you to do. We'll see what you do at Ohio State, but you got a coach that's still eligible to coach in the postseason if you get to the College Football Playoff."

Smith also suggested that Michigan should not be allowed to play in the College Football Playoff.

"Right, you make it to the college football Playoffs, which I don't believe they deserve," Smith said. "This is not about Harbaugh. This is about the fact that the program allegedly, supposedly — according to the Big Ten, maybe the NCAA — acquired an unfair advantage.

"Why are you being allowed in the College Football Playoff if it comes down to that?"

The No. 2 Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP) have found themselves in hot water entering the final stretch of the 2023 college football season. Despite Harbaugh's suspension, they are still joint-top in the Big Ten East alongside the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Michigan will face Maryland (6-4, 3-4) in Week 12 on Saturday, Nov. 18. However, its biggest test of the season will come in the final regular season contest against the No. 3 Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0, No. 1 CFP).

If Harbaugh remains suspended, Michigan's offensive coordinator, Sherrone Moore, will serve as the acting head coach for the two remaining games.