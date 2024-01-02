Alabama coach Nick Saban has his work cut out for him as the first half of the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl game comes to an end. The Crimson Tide and Michigan Wolverines are locked in a close battle with the Wolverines currently leading the battle with a three-point lead, at 13-10.

Despite Alabama opening the scoring with a Jase McClellan TD, Michigan QB JJ McCarthy has been on fire as he already put up two TD passes for his team to gain the upper hand.

This led to sports personality Stephen A. Smith taking to social media and voicing his concerns for Nick Saban and his team. Smith talked about how the Alabama offensive line has been unsuccessful in protecting their QB Jalen Milroe and making it difficult for him to make plays on the gridiron. Milroe was sacked five times in the first half itself.

"Right now, @UMichFootball just looks better, tougher. @AlabamaFTBL offensive line can't protect @JalenMilroe. Saban better figure something out."

RB Jase McClellan scored a 34-yard TD in the first quarter to open the scoring for the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl game. However, Michigan responded swiftly with a 10-play, 75-yard drive. This led to QB JJ McCarthy finding Blake Corum with an 8-yard TD pass to even the playing field.

McCarthy recorded another 38-yard TD pass to Tyler Morris to give the Wolverines a 13-7 lead. But a 50-yard field goal by Will Reichard right before the half-time mark lessened the deficit for Nick Saban's team who will be looking to make a comeback in the second half of the game.

Alabama's offensive line needs to protect Jalen Milroe better

In the first half of the CFP semifinal, the Crimson Tide offensive line has already allowed five sacks, making it difficult for Jalen Milroe to find chances of scoring for his team. If Saban wants his team to advance as a national champion contender, then he will need to devise a better strategy to protect his QB on the field.

Will Nick Saban be successful in adding a seventh trophy to his Crimson Tide cabinet? Or will Jim Harbaugh be successful in maintaining his undefeated streak with the Wolverines and finally head on to win his national championship?

