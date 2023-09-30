Stephen A. Smith delivers verdict on Shedeur Sanders' Heisman aspirations: "I don't know how"

The Colorado Buffaloes have been outstanding throughout the beginning of the college football year thanks to their junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He has been phenomenal in throwing the football as the Buffaloes QB heads into the game against the No. 8 ranked USC Trojans on Saturday with a 74.8 QBR. His numbers have meant he has recently been discussed as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate.

However, not everyone is buying into the hype for Shedeur Sanders to be crowned as the top player in college football this season. Media personality Stephen A. Smith highlighted that sentiment on Friday's edition of "First Take":

"The kid is spectacular. I love his game, I love the whole bit. But when you get blown out on national television by a top-10 team like Oregon. When Bo Nix is balling and a lot of people say he deserves that kind of shine, I don't know how Shedeur Sanders overcomes that to get into the Heisman equation. It was so lopsided, so dominant. I don't know how he overcomes that."

Through the first four weeks of the college football regular season, Shedeur Sanders is 130-169 (76.9 completion percentage) for 1,410 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception. It is not common for a Heisman Trophy winner to have a game like Colorado did last week, but to put it all at his feet seems a little hyperbolic.

Depending on which sportsbook you look at, he is listed as a long shot with odds anywhere ranging from +7500 to +20000 to win the award.

If Shedeur Sanders is not going to win the Heisman Trophy then who has the best shot?

Shedeur Sanders is going to have to climb over a lot of people if he wants to win the coveted award this season but it's going to be difficult. The person who is likely going to walk away with the award will be the same person who won it last season, and Sanders' opponent this weekend, USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

There has only been one person to ever win the award in consecutive seasons and that was Ohio State running back Archie Griffin. However, Williams has shown the ability to do just that.

Williams has a lot of stiff competition but it is difficult to argue against the numbers he is putting up. He is currently 75-101 (74.3 completion percentage) for 1,200 yards with 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Ranking second in touchdown passes to Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with zero interceptions is impressive, to say the least.

Williams' numbers may not be as flashy but he was pulled early in the second half in the Trojans' first few games instead of putting up more stats in garbage time. It's arguably Williams' award to lose at this point.