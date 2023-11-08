Stephen A. Smith demands immediate action against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan amid sign-stealing scandal, calls the ongoing investigation "nonsensical"

The college football world is currently abuzz with discussions regarding the University of Michigan's football program, as it faces potential disciplinary action by the NCAA due to allegations of illegal sign-stealing.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has stirred the pot by demanding that the College Football Playoff committee take swift action against coach Jim Harbaugh's team.

Smith's bold assertion on his show "First Take" was that the Wolverines should be barred from the College Football Playoff until the NCAA's investigation concludes.

He believes his argument is centered on fairness in college football. Smith vehemently asserts that a cloud of suspicion should not hang over a team that may have cheated its way into the playoff. He said:

"The fact that the investigation is still open is nonsensical to me — it makes no sense. Expedite the process and reach a conclusion."

Stephen A. Smith's justification and impatience behind NCAA investigation into Michigan

The prominent ESPN host's impatience with the NCAA investigation was palpable as he argued that a swift resolution is necessary for the integrity of the sport.

"Tell me (the Wolverines) didn't do it — I'm fine with that," Smith said. "Tell me there's not enough evidence to validate they did it — I'm fine.

"But as long as the investigation is open, there is no way on earth that you can have the Michigan Wolverines going to the College Football Playoff when it is possible that they may have had somebody working for them, traveling around to other schools, stealing signs and giving them an unfair advantage."

Smith believes that the uncertainty surrounding the Wolverines' actions casts doubt not only on their achievements but also on the credibility of the College Football Playoff system itself.

Stephen A. Smith argues that allowing Michigan to participate in the playoff while the investigation remains open could rob another deserving institution of a spot in the final four. He also points to the correlation between the alleged sign-stealing scandal and the team's recent success in college football:

"Ever since this alleged scandal began, Michigan has been winning games over the last two years, and they've been in the College Football Playoffs each time. You can't let them go to the playoffs with this scandal hovering over them."

Stephen A. Smith's call for the College Football Playoff to exclude the CFP No. 3-ranked Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) until the investigation concludes is rooted in his belief in the integrity of the sport.

Smith contends that an unresolved investigation casts a shadow of doubt over the fairness and credibility of the playoff and insists on a swift conclusion to preserve the purity of college football.