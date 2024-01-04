Stephen A. Smith gives final verdict on Nick Saban's retirement rumors after clutch OT loss vs Michigan: "I’m telling you, I can’t see it"

In the aftermath of the Alabama Crimson Tide's 27-20 defeat against the Michigan Wolverines in the CFP Rose Bowl Semifinal, rumors are circulating surrounding the retirement of legendary head coach Nick Saban.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has weighed in on the speculations, asserting with confidence that Saban is not going anywhere.

"Nick Saban is not going anywhere. I’m telling you … I can’t see it. Just take it from me. I’m just telling y’all," Smith said.

This comes amid discussions ignited by Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and the ongoing retirement storyline surrounding Saban, who is in his 17th season as head coach.

Kevin Steele on Nick Saban's retirement and challenges

Alabama's defensive coordinator, Kevin Steele, reflects on Saban's enduring coaching philosophy, emphasizing the coach's uncanny ability to adapt and guide the team through adversity.

Steele, with 39 years of coaching experience and in his third stint working under Saban, acknowledges the retirement speculation and mentions that even he doesn't know.

"Nobody knows that answer except for him," Steele said.

Steele, reflecting on the earlier part of the season, highlighted Saban's resilience in sticking to his renowned "process" even amid doubts following a home loss to Texas.

"It's expected that you're going to win every game at Alabama, and when you have a game where you don't win, then all the focus ... well, it must be gone. The mystique must be gone," Steele said.

Saban's consistent approach, according to Steele, played a crucial role in steering the team through a challenging period.

Saban's response and team perspective

Saban himself addressed the retirement speculation, saying:

"I've always said that if you're thinking about retirement, you're probably already retired, and I'm not there yet."

The 17-season veteran at Alabama emphasized living in the moment and maintaining focus, especially with the opportunity to secure a seventh national championship.

Alabama's players also dismissed retirement talks as possibly originating from rival schools and fans hoping for a change.

Senior defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe echoed Saban's unwavering commitment, recalling recruitment days when rumors of Saban's retirement circulated.

"He's still got the same fire and passion, and I truly believe him," Eboigbe said.

Junior outside linebacker Dallas Turner, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, dismissed any notion of Saban losing his coaching edge.

"A lot of those people saying that never played football before, but it is what it is. People talk," Turner said.

Turner complimented Saban's consistency and conviction in the team, highlighting that the early-season setbacks provided an opportunity for the team to regroup and grow.

It remains to be seen if it's the last we have seen from legendary head coach Nick Saban.