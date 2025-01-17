Stephen A. Smith puts more value on Notre Dame’s Natty win as Ryan Day faces ongoing Michigan criticism

Notre Dame is often regarded as one of the most prestigious college football programs in the nation, with a rich history of success. However, that success has been limited in recent years, as the Fighting Irish have not won a National Championship since 1988.

On Friday, Stephen A. Smith appeared on "First Take" and discussed which team needs to win a National Championship more between Notre Dame and Ohio State. He argued that the answer is definitively the Fighting Irish.

"The answer to that question is Notre Dame because Ohio State being in the National Championship Game, having the personnel that they have, being in the Big Ten as opposed to being an independent," Smith said. "You look at them and expect them to be in this position to be quite honest with you. That's why it's so disappointing when they don't." [0:35]

"Notre Dame, I mean, the Lakers, the Yankees, the Cowboys, in their respective sports, they are who they are. In a lot of people's eyes that's Notre Dame. I still don't understand how they got this fanbase but they got it. They ain't won a National Championship since 1988 but they still got it."

Smith also brought up that Ohio State is expected to win, so it would not be as big of a deal for the sport, as coach Ryan Day is still facing criticism for Michigan loss.

"If they were to win. Oh my lord, what this would do for the program. What this would do for college football. If Ohio State does it. Congratulations, but y'all are studs, you were supposed to do that anyway. What the h*ll were you doing losing to Michigan."

Notre Dame is the underdog heading into the National Championship Game

While Stephen A. Smith thinks it would be a big deal for college football if the Fighting Irish win the National Championship, most experts are expecting. Most experts aren't expecting that outcome. Majority of analysts are predicting a win for coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State has been the most dominant team in the college football playoff, making them the favorites going into the game.

The sportsbooks agree with the general sentiment of the media. DraftKings has Ohio State as a -355 favorite to win the game, whereas it has the Fighting Irish as +280 underdogs. The game kicks off on Monday, January 20th at 7:30 p.m. ET.

